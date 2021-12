Jones strained his neck during the Giants' Week 12 win against the Eagles, and his status is up in the air for Sunday's game at Miami, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Aside from Week 4, when he sustained a concussion, Jones has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Giants' other 10 games this season. He managed to complete 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown while taking nine carries for 30 yards this past Sunday, but with an injury in tow he's poised to have some practice limitations this week. Wednesday's injury report will inform how Jones kicks off Week 13 prep.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO