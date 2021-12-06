ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Valley Players named to IFCA All-State Teams

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) – Several high school football players from the Wabash Valley have been named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State Teams.

LB – Braxton Sampson – Northview

DL – Jerry McBee – Owen Valley

DB – William Newby – Sullivan

LB – Gabe Eslinger – Linton

DB – Holtman Doades – North Knox

DB – Peyton Hawkins – South Vermillion

OL – Weston Rowe – North Vermillion

WR – Noble Johnson – Parke Heritage

LB – Matthew Goodpaster – South Putnam

DB – Anthony Wood – Parke Heritage

OL – Gabe Stockrahm – Northview

QB – Rowdy Adams – Sullivan

RB – Christian McDonald – Owen Valley

DB – Luke Adams – Sullivan

DL – Wrigley Franklin – Linton

LB – Devan Kent – North Knox

DB – Hunter Gennicks – Linton

QB – Christian Johnson – Parke Heritage

LB – Aiden Beadles – South Putnam

