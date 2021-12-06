Several Valley Players named to IFCA All-State Teams
INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) – Several high school football players from the Wabash Valley have been named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State Teams.
LB – Braxton Sampson – Northview
DL – Jerry McBee – Owen Valley
DB – William Newby – Sullivan
LB – Gabe Eslinger – Linton
DB – Holtman Doades – North Knox
DB – Peyton Hawkins – South Vermillion
OL – Weston Rowe – North Vermillion
WR – Noble Johnson – Parke Heritage
LB – Matthew Goodpaster – South Putnam
DB – Anthony Wood – Parke Heritage
OL – Gabe Stockrahm – Northview
QB – Rowdy Adams – Sullivan
RB – Christian McDonald – Owen Valley
DB – Luke Adams – Sullivan
DL – Wrigley Franklin – Linton
LB – Devan Kent – North Knox
DB – Hunter Gennicks – Linton
QB – Christian Johnson – Parke Heritage
LB – Aiden Beadles – South Putnam
