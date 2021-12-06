Alec Baldwin Shares Kiss With Hilaria Under The Mistletoe Amid Ongoing ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share a photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin sharing a kiss along with the message ’tis the season.’

Hilaria Baldwin, 37, showed her followers that she’s enjoying the holidays when she shared a new pic of her and Alec Baldwin, 63, smooching under the mistletoe. In the photo, the smiling beauty has her chin slightly up as the actor, who has a face mask pulled down below his mouth, is kissing the side of her lips. “‘Tis the season 🎄,” she captioned the post.

Hilaria’s followers shared responses after she posted the photo and they included best wishes for the holiday season. “Love this,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Sending you so much love.”

Before Hilaria posted her latest pic, Alec has been in the headlines due to the ongoing investigation of the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. He recently spoke out about the incident, in which an unknowingly loaded gun accidentally went off in his hand while he was on the set of the film, in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Dec. 2. One of the things he discussed is how fellow actors like George Clooney publicly called the shooting “insane” and “infuriating.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin at a previous event. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation at all,” Alec said, referring to George’s opinions. “If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you. Good for you.”

When asked how he feels “guilt” about the situation, Alec admitted he doesn’t blame himself. “No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don’t say that lightly,” he said while also adding that it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll be charged in the shooting, which is still under investigation by authorities.