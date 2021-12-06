Business Spotlight: Seven Seas Creative Space

Union Grove is now home to an art studio and creative space. Seven Seas Creative Space, 1029 Main St., is the newest spot in town. From painting pottery to creating floral arrangements and everything in between, this local art space is driven to help unfold the community’s skills. Seven Seas Creative Space works to unleash the artist in every person that walks through their door.

Jeremey and Angie Childers bought the building that Seven Seas Creative Space currently resides in about 3 years ago. Throughout the pandemic, the couple has been working on establishing their new business with the hope to get others into the creative mindset. While the couple isn’t new to the business world, Seven Seas Creative Space is the first of its kind in the Union Grove area.

Angie has had plenty of experience in the business world as a co-owner in her family’s business in Illinois. Additionally, she is a first-generation Italian immigrant from Sicily. Her roots definitely play a role in her cafe, as well as the new business she is creating with her husband.

In addition to being entrepreneurs, they are parents to five children. They say this is their little family shop. Hence the name Seven Seas, or Seven-Cs (7 Childers): a fun play on words that they’ve incorporated into the shop.

Their love for art and travel does not go unnoticed within the Seven Seas Creative Space. Nautical-themed decorations, murals and more appeal to the voyager in everyone. So whether you’re a local or passing through town, a stop into Seven Seas Creative Space feels like a getaway.

What’s Offered?

At Seven Seas Creative Space, the Childers give you the space to create what you want. They currently offer:

Some of the pottery available – Photo credit: Seven Seas Creative Space

Paint your own pottery

Available pieces are priced starting at $2.00

On average, pieces range from $10.00-$25.00

Studio fee: $7.00 for adults & $5.00 for children 12 years old and under

wide variety of ceramic pieces to choose from including: fun figurines, mugs, holiday decor, and plates

All glazed and fired pieces are food, dishwasher, and microwave safe

Handwashing is recommended

If customers do not finish painting their piece in one sitting, Seven Seas Creative Space allows artists to return to their studio one additional time with no additional studio fee

If more time is needed, additional fees will apply

Once the artist has finished painting, the item will be glazed and fired by the Seven Seas staff. Your item(s) will be ready for pick up at the studio in 7 to 10 days

As they say, “Pick it – Paint it – Seven Seas will give the final touch and then it’s yours to enjoy!”

Seven Seas Floral

free consultations

flower arrangements for any occassion

Parties and Events

In addition to open studio time and private workshops, guests are welcome to host a party or event at Seven Seas Creative Space. There are options for both customized parties as well as ready-made packages available to choose from.

For more in-depth information about parties and events, contact Seven Seas directly, or visit their website

Sportingly fun floral arrangement – Photo credit: Seven Seas Creative Space

Classes Coming Soon

Different classes and workshops will be taking place in the near future at Seven Seas Creative Space. Angie says, “we want to branch out into all enrichments possible.” They encourage people to try something new while also learning as they welcome guests into this space.

Clay hand building

Clay impressions

Pottery wheel throwing

Needle felting workshops

Cooking classes

Floral arrrangement workshops

Additional activties to follow

Spend the Holidays at Seven Seas

Holidays are here at the Seven Seas! – Photo Credit Seven Seas Creative Space

The holidays are around the corner. You can spend it at Seven Seas by creating gifts for friends and family. Otherwise, they are hosting a “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” event on December 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Children between the ages of 3 and 12 years old are invited to come for a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, paint a mouse and drink hot cocoa. Kids are invited to wear their PJs and their adults are able to stay for the event as well.

The cost is $25 per person. This is a registration-only event so be sure to click the link to hold your spot(s).

Hours

Mon11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tue11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WedClosed

ThuClosed

Fri10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sat9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

SunClosed (Reservations may be available)

Mission-Focused

Behind all of the masterpieces is a unified mission. The Childers attend Grace Church, where they’ve connected with various worldwide missions. When supporting this local business you are helping to support their mission to help others around the world.

Guests are also welcome to buy locally-made artisan gifts. Different items like soaps, lotions, and small gifts are available for purchase.

