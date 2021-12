The French specialist in web hosting, dedicated servers and cloud computing IKOULA announced a joint case study with the leading open-source cloud management software CloudStack. For the management of their cloud environment, IKOULA decided to choose the open-source way by combining the power of CloudStack with the simplicity of the open-source hypervisor XCP-ng. Тhe turnkey combination was carefully selected following the long-term company strategy to guarantee a constant product evolution, reliability and simplicity for their customers. As a result, IKOULA is now among the most innovative cloud and managed services providers in Europe, with an extensive portfolio of cloud solutions. Moreover, a large number of customers use their CloudStack-orchestrated infrastructure to deploy memory-oriented and storage-oriented VMs or Kubernetes clusters.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO