Water main break partially closes Windsor Spring Road in Augusta

The northbound lane of Windsor Spring Road in Augusta was temporarily closed on Monday to conduct repairs.

The City of Augusta's spokesperson Danielle Harris reported via news release that the closure is due to a water main break. Augusta Utilities tweeted that the water line break happened Sunday at 3692 Windsor Spring Road, close to the intersection with Tobacco Road. Utilities then tweeted on Monday at 5:07 a.m. that services had resumed for the affected nearby houses, but the road would remain closed.

The closure runs between Tobacco Road to Meadowbrook Road, an almost two-mile distance. The lane is expected to be closed two to three days, depending on the weather.

If residents have any questions or concerns, they are asked to call the department's customer center at (706) 821-1851.

