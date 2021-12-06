ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Water main break partially closes Windsor Spring Road in Augusta

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khqSh_0dFhJ1X700

The northbound lane of Windsor Spring Road in Augusta was temporarily closed on Monday to conduct repairs.

The City of Augusta's spokesperson Danielle Harris reported via news release that the closure is due to a water main break. Augusta Utilities tweeted that the water line break happened Sunday at 3692 Windsor Spring Road, close to the intersection with Tobacco Road. Utilities then tweeted on Monday at 5:07 a.m. that services had resumed for the affected nearby houses, but the road would remain closed.

The closure runs between Tobacco Road to Meadowbrook Road, an almost two-mile distance. The lane is expected to be closed two to three days, depending on the weather.

If residents have any questions or concerns, they are asked to call the department's customer center at (706) 821-1851.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Water main break partially closes Windsor Spring Road in Augusta

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden says U.S. will not unilaterally send troops to defend Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was not considering unilaterally sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, a day after he met virtually with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies," Biden said, adding that the obligation did...
MILITARY
The Hill

Schumer tees up key Thursday vote on debt deal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday night teed up a key vote on a deal struck with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt ceiling with only Democratic votes. Schumer, before wrapping up the Senate for the night, moved to tee up a vote expected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Harris
NBC News

Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

MOSCOW — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

337
Followers
135
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy