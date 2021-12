Https://www.pbs.org/video/andrea-bocelli-live-in-central-park-79iw7e/. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the dazzling artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop in a magical gift of music to the city of New York.

