Unlike other jobs, officers don't have a choice about coming to work during COVID-19Like numerous other public agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how the Tualatin Police Department adapted to working under unique and unusual circumstances. It also focused attention on police departments throughout the country when some called for defunding police departments the police during Black Lives Matter protest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. On Nov. 15, Tualatin Police Chief Bill Steele recounted how his department handled and continue to handle calls for service during a pandemic that...

1 DAY AGO