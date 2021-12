The 5-0 Miami Dolphins have turned into one of the most dangerous buzz saws in the NFL over the past month, they are on such a tear that only New England (7-0) has a longer winning streak in the entire NFL. Through adversity this team has found life and is performing to the expectations that were originally set out at the beginning of the year, but is it already too late? After all the 2021 Miami Dolphins are chasing after something that has never been done before.

