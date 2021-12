Rum balls remind me of a boozy chocolate baklava sans the pastry. One or two are probably enough, but I’ve been known to go through a whole handful in one sitting during the holidays. I prefer the texture of the vanilla/Nilla wafers to be as smooth as possible, with any crunch arising solely from the nuts. Don’t forget to mix the rum and honey together separately or else the honey won’t dissolve and the mixture might get unevenly sweet. I also like to add a little bit of cornstarch to the confectioners' sugar to reduce stickiness; this will vary with the humidity levels. Save those little bags of silica gel beads that show up in your dried food goods and reuse them when storing the rum balls.

