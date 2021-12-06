ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With Love on COVID List, Packers Might Need Quarterback

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 1 day ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love has tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the Green Bay Packers without their backup quarterback heading into Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The more pressing matter is how the team will conduct practice on Wednesday. With Aaron Rodgers nursing a broken pinky toe, his status for practice this week is uncertain. He didn’t practice at all before being the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday and only on the Friday before facing Minnesota the week prior.

Coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that Rodgers “hopefully” can practice this week, but the team is walking the tightrope of getting him practice reps while keeping the toe feeling as normal as possible. Clearly, having Rodgers at his best for Sunday will be the priority.

That means practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert is the only healthy signal-caller on the roster. It obviously would be a logistical challenge to have Benkert run the offense as well as playing the role of Andy Dalton or Justin Fields to get the defense ready to face Chicago. So, help could be on the way.

All three of the Packers’ quarterbacks have tested positive for COVID. The unvaccinated Rodgers tested positive on Nov. 3 and was back on Nov. 13. The vaccinated Benkert tested positive on Nov. 2 and was back on Nov. 15.

Once Benkert tested positive, the team brought back veteran Blake Bortles.

Packers at the Bye: Inside Linebackers

With 12 games down and a fight for the No. 1 seed and the playoffs on the horizon, here’s the key at inside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

Dec 5, 2021

Packers at the Bye: Outside Linebackers

With 12 games down and a fight for the No. 1 seed and the playoffs on the horizon, here’s the key at outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

Dec 5, 2021

Short-Yardage Dominance and More Packers Bye-Week Stats

Here are 10 superlative stats that you might not have seen anywhere else that explains why Green Bay Packers are 9-3 at the bye.

Dec 5, 2021

As of Monday evening, the team had not made a move to bring back Bortles, a source said.

The Packers returned from their bye on Monday and had to go through COVID testing.

Rodgers missed the game at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID. Speaking to reporters on the Friday before making his first NFL start vs. the Chiefs, Love said he was vaccinated. As such, Love could return following two consecutive negative tests taken within 24 hours of each other.

So, theoretically, Love could be active for the game against the Bears. While vaccinated receiver Davante Adams was away for 10 days after he tested positive and Benkert was absent for almost two weeks, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tested positive on Monday and returned after just five days to record 3 1/2 sacks against Baltimore on Sunday.

Green Bay has two players on the COVID-19 list, with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell testing positive a week ago. He could return to the team on Friday and play against Chicago on Sunday.

“Dre’s doing well,” LaFleur said. “We’re hopeful that we can get him back in this building, and we’ll see where he’s at when he can come back in on Friday, provided he’s asymptomatic, which I believe he is. He’s doing everything he can at home to be at his best and we’ll make sure that we incorporate him throughout our game plan meetings through Zoom, and he’ll be a big part of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
PackerCentral

Can Bounce-Back Pack Do It Again?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers have lost nine games. After each of the first eight, they’ve bounced back with a victory. Continuing that trend will be a big-time challenge on Sunday. The Packers, who have been hammered by injuries, will...
NFL
madcitysportszone.com

Packers place LB De'Vondre Campbell on reserve/COVID-19 list

De’Vondre Campbell is the latest Green Bay player to find himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Packers made the announcement Tuesday. According to the NFL Network, it was the result of a positive test. If Campbell is vaccinated, he could return to the team following two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he’s not vaccinated, he must quarantine for 10 days before being allowed back in the building.
NFL
PackerCentral

Dillon, Defense Lead Charge as Packers Swamp Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No amount of rehab on his injured finger could help Russell Wilson figure out the Green Bay Packers’ defense. With Aaron Rodgers back after missing a game with COVID and Wilson returning after missing three games following surgery, it was Green Bay’s swarming defense that continues to rise to the occasion and raise its level of play that stole the show. The Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
NFL
PackerCentral

The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With 68.1 percent of voters giving the Green Bay Packers a “B” for their 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, they received a 3.14 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA. Voters who gave the Packers an “A” approximately tripled the “C” votes to push the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
kslsports.com

Green Bay Packers Place QB Jordan Love On Reserve/COVID-19 List

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State star and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move on Monday afternoon. Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other...
NFL
PackerCentral

Six Key Areas Packers Must Improve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 8-2 and own the best record in the NFC, which means they’re leading the chase for the No. 1 seed, first-round bye and homefield advantage. This isn’t an unstoppable juggernaut, though. The Packers have scored only two more touchdowns than they’ve...
NFL
PackerCentral

Six Keys to Packers’ Continued Success

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 8-2 and own the best record in the NFC. These six areas, some of which have flown under the radar, are why the Packers are set up to earn the No. 1 seed, homefield advantage and finally get back to the Super Bowl.
NFL
PackerCentral

The Many Leaders of the Pack

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Enjoying a postgame glass of wine after Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about the leadership that had played a role in the team’s 8-2 start. “It absolutely starts with Aaron [Rodgers],” LaFleur said,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Aaron Rodgers
PackerCentral

Packers Promote Galeai to Improve Outside Linebacker Depth

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Whitney Mercilus on Tuesday joined fellow outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith, Randy Ramsey and Chauncey Rivers on the Green Bay Packers’ injured reserve. Mercilus suffered a torn biceps during Sunday’s victory over Seattle. It was a big loss. He provided instant credibility as the top reserve behind...
NFL
PackerCentral

Source: Jones Suffers ‘Mild’ MCL Sprain

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones might have feared the worst following his knee injury on Sunday but got good news on Monday morning. According to a source, the star running back sustained a “mild MCL sprain” to his right knee late in the third quarter of the 17-0 victory over Seattle. The source said Jones could miss a game or two. The Packers will play at Minnesota on Sunday and host the Los Angeles Rams the following week before getting their Week 13 bye.
NFL
PackerCentral

Rams’ Donald ‘Looks Like a Monster’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Dealing with torn rib cartilage, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was a nonfactor in last year’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. He had just one assisted tackle in 40 snaps as the Packers destroyed the NFL’s top-ranked defense in a 32-18 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Bears#Covid#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
PackerCentral

Youth Helps Sink Packers in Special Teams Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a first-year coordinator on special teams. They have a rookie punt returner. A question mark at kickoff returner. A first-year long snapper with two games of experience. An end-of-camp change at punter. No wonder the Packers have one of the worst...
NFL
PackerCentral

After Painful Journey, Taylor ‘Thankful’ for Opportunity

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Patrick Taylor’s NFL debut was a season-and-a-half in the making. With AJ Dillon on fumes after a 50-yard catch and a third-down conversion, and the Packers trying to put away the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Taylor entered the huddle with about 5 minutes remaining. It was...
NFL
PackerCentral

Week 11 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If you have Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback in fantasy football, start him. If you have Kirk Cousins as your quarterback, sit him. That’s the advice of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano in his weekly Start ’Em, Sit ’Em series. With the Green Bay Packers...
NFL
PackerCentral

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-2), already with a commanding lead in the NFC North, will travel to Minnesota to face the second-place Vikings (4-5) at noon Sunday with a chance to all but lock up the division title. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PackerCentral

With Jones Injured, Dillon Built for What’s Ahead

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With legs the size of Door County, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is built for what’s to come. With Aaron Jones suffering a knee injury on Sunday that almost certainly will sideline him through the bye week and rookie Kylin Hill already out with a torn ACL, Dillon is the last man standing in Green Bay’s once-crowded backfield.
NFL
PackerCentral

Week 12 Report Card: Wounded Packers Beat Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How would the Green Bay Packers’ block the Los Angeles Rams’ ferocious front with their injury-riddled offensive line? How would the defense bounce back from a putrid performance at Minnesota?. The answers to those questions fueled Green Bay’s 36-28 victory on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers was sacked...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers vs. Rams: Two X-Factors

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday. You know the main characters who must have big games for the Packers. Digging a bit deeper, these two players – one on each side of the ball – must rise to the occasion for Green Bay to pull off the home upset.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers See Light at End of Tunnel with Newman

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers right guard Royce Newman has played 646 snaps from scrimmage. That’s the third-most among all rookie offensive linemen. There have been growing pains. “I would say he’s inconsistent,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said after Wednesday’s practice. “There are improvements, definitely. He’s done...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
318
Followers
974
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy