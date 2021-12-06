TheySlay! Black Beauty Queens Throughout the Years

The fragrance trio includes scents inspired by the founders' favorite vacay spots. Imagine the beauty of being whisked away overseas to a warmer, sun-kissed location and be teleported away from the winter blues and COVID restrictions. While science is still behind on teleportation devices, BROWN GIRL Jane has created the next best thing with their latest product, an olfactive experience with the Wanderlust Collection. The fragrance trio includes three distinct scents that represent joy, relaxation, and joy all the while taking your mind, body, and spirit to Kenya, Brazil, and Morrocco. Launched on November 18th, the Wanderlust Collection is able to be layered in with all three to create your new signature fragrance and was developed using 25 years of scent science and neuroscience techniques in partnership with Firmenich fragrance house.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO