TheySlay! Black Beauty Queens Throughout the Years

Sipho Gumbo is the founder and creator of Yangu Beauty. Sipho Gumbo is the founder and creator of Yangu Beauty and Munhu, Inc, a non-profit that supports and educates children orphaned by AIDS. Yangu Beauty is a scientifically advanced Dallas-based skincare company designed for women of color and Sipho has partnered with the Neiman Marcus brand. Its’ award-winning skincare products, including the Cleansing Whip, Gel to Milk Cleanser, and Even-Tone Serum are available online at https://www.yangubeauty.com/ as well as the Yangu Beauty Day Cream, Night Cream, Renewal Oil Gentle Makeup Remover, and Bright Eyes Cream products. Sipho is passionate about having women of color define their own beauty and interested in the enhancement of their beauty rather than changing it. Shop Yangu Beauty online and at Neiman Marcus. For a limited time, online orders have free shipping.
Comments / 0