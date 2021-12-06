ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#TheySlay! Black Beauty Queens Throughout the Years

Essence
Newly crowned Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith...

New Pittsburgh Courier

Beautiful Black Hair: Celebrating our crowns through empowering stories

These days, it’s not uncommon to see Black women wearing their natural hair. Something unheard over twenty years ago. Back then, sporting one’s kinks, coils, and curls was not socially acceptable. Forcing women to chemically alter their hair texture. Giving them that desired bone, straight, European look, that attracted the eyes of many.
HAIR CARE
Black Enterprise

Must-Grab Sephora Holiday Beauty Essentials For the Busy Bee, Queen Bee, Black Woman

As a busy mom, businesswoman, and senior digital editor of BlackEnterprise.com, there are days when I don’t know if I’m coming or going. With five kids, a supportive husband, a trusty Chow Chow, and two precocious grandkids to keep me entertained, it’s hard to find “me-time” and carve out a personal agenda that lends agency for me to feel like my best self.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Beauty Queens#Black Beauty#Miss Usa
southeastarrow.com

Drag queens and beauty schemes: SEMO’s 2021 Drag Show

On a chilly night, music permeated the air as the stage of Shuck Recital Hall was filled with color, choreography and drag queens for the first time ever. The performance took place Friday, Nov. 20. An array of drag queens from Independence Place, a local gay bar, performed a total of 19 acts with a variety of different costumes and music, taking advantage of the amount of space they had onstage.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
birminghamtimes.com

How 50 Years of ‘Soul Train’ Helped Shape Black America

Fifty years ago, the iconic “Soul Train” pulled into viewers’ homes via a nationally syndicated television program that would forever cement its creator, producer and host, Don Cornelius, as a cultural genius. Coming out of the tumultuous 1960s – with the Civil Rights Movement, riots, violence against Black people in...
THEATER & DANCE
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Checking in: Black Friday Beauty Shopping and Epic Stretchy Joggers by Zella

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. We spent ours with family friends who invited us over for a full spread with turkey and all the fixings! I can’t even begin to tell you how nice it was to sit at a table and just chat and eat. Seriously, I don’t think I’ll ever take having a meal with people for granted ever again. It really is a gift to share food and time with others.
BEAUTY & FASHION
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Yangu Beauty

Sipho Gumbo is the founder and creator of Yangu Beauty. Sipho Gumbo is the founder and creator of Yangu Beauty and Munhu, Inc, a non-profit that supports and educates children orphaned by AIDS. Yangu Beauty is a scientifically advanced Dallas-based skincare company designed for women of color and Sipho has partnered with the Neiman Marcus brand. Its’ award-winning skincare products, including the Cleansing Whip, Gel to Milk Cleanser, and Even-Tone Serum are available online at https://www.yangubeauty.com/ as well as the Yangu Beauty Day Cream, Night Cream, Renewal Oil Gentle Makeup Remover, and Bright Eyes Cream products. Sipho is passionate about having women of color define their own beauty and interested in the enhancement of their beauty rather than changing it. Shop Yangu Beauty online and at Neiman Marcus. For a limited time, online orders have free shipping.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sexy Black Cutout Dress At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

Megan Thee Stallion looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely cutout black dress while being honored at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Megan Thee Stallion, 26, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in NYC on November 8.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Bridal Bliss: Givenchy Account Exec Chloe And Bottega Veneta Exec Nate Had A Simple But Striking LA Wedding

The couple celebrated their love in signature low-key fashion, but also in such a unique way that ultimately stands out. Though they both work for glamorous, glossy high fashion brands, Chloe Chevalier, an account executive for Givenchy, and Nathaniel Palmer, executive assistant to the CEO for Bottega Veneta, have always valued simplicity. The couple don’t do pomp.
RELATIONSHIPS
creativeboom.com

Charlene Komuntale on storytelling, femininity and painting the 'strength and beauty of black women'

Charlene Komuntale is a storyteller through and through. Until earlier this year, the Kampala-born artist would apply her narrative-based skills to portraiture and illustration, depicting realistic subjects on commission for individuals and businesses alike. Then, in February, her process evolved as she was offered an art residency called Silhouette Projects in her hometown.
VISUAL ART
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Risky High-Slit Dress Perfectly Showed Off Her Jimmy Choo Pumps With Diamond Chains at American Music Awards

You can always depend on Chloe Bailey to bring the heat to a red carpet. The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown complete with cutouts and a thigh-high slit by Monsoori. Bailey’s Monsoori dress was fitting for the occasion as she has been making a name for herself in the industry and fashion world. Since going solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond chains on the ankle....
MUSIC
Essence

BROWN GIRL Jane Releases New Fragrance, The Wanderlust Collection

The fragrance trio includes scents inspired by the founders' favorite vacay spots. Imagine the beauty of being whisked away overseas to a warmer, sun-kissed location and be teleported away from the winter blues and COVID restrictions. While science is still behind on teleportation devices, BROWN GIRL Jane has created the next best thing with their latest product, an olfactive experience with the Wanderlust Collection. The fragrance trio includes three distinct scents that represent joy, relaxation, and joy all the while taking your mind, body, and spirit to Kenya, Brazil, and Morrocco. Launched on November 18th, the Wanderlust Collection is able to be layered in with all three to create your new signature fragrance and was developed using 25 years of scent science and neuroscience techniques in partnership with Firmenich fragrance house.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’rai, Sounds Just Like Her Mom On ‘Almost Doesn’t Count’ Cover

Sy’rai Smith, Brandy’s 19-year-old daughter, has inherited her mama’s buttery tone. In November, notable vocal coach Stevie Mackey hosted Taco Tuesday, an opportunity for emerging vocalists to shine and once Smith stepped up to the plate, she knocked it out of the park. Sy’rai covered “Almost Doesn’t Count,” her mom’s smash from the 1998 album ‘Never Say Never.’ It’s one of Brandy’s many recognizable hits from the project, which also included “Have You Ever?” and “Top of the World.” It also spawned Brandy’s first Grammy-winning song, the Monica-assisted single “The Boy Is Mine.”
MUSIC

