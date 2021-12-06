ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘FX on Hulu’ Shuttered, but FX is Still on Hulu

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that’s certain to confuse viewers throughout the spectrum, Disney has made the decision to shut down FX on Hulu. More specifically, Disney has shut down the brand name “FX on Hulu”. FX content will still be available on Hulu; they just won’t be calling it “FX on Hulu”...

How to Watch ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Featuring exclusive audiotape recordings, dramatic reconstructions, and personal archival materials, “The Real Charlie Chaplin” traces Charlie Chaplin’s rags to riches life from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood, before his list of scandals ruined his reputation forever. Watch the premiere on Saturday, December 11 at 8 PM on Showtime or with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex

Comcast’s Internet customers will be happy to know that YouTube TV is now available on the Xfinity Flex. Starting today, new and existing YouTube TV customers can access the service on Flex by saying “YouTube TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by clicking on the new YouTube TV app.
Netflix Debuts Streaming News Site, Tudum

Netflix has launched its own news website dedicated to helping audiences discover even more about the shows and movies they love. The site, called Tudum, is in reference to the sound the streaming service’s website makes when launched. Tudum gives users a “behind the streams” look into all things Netflix.
Paramount+ Adds Live Channels

Paramount+, in a bid to differentiate themselves from their closest competitors, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+, added live channels today, something none of the other major paid subscription streaming services have done to date. Peacock is the closest competitor in the competitive landscape using live channels. $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com.
‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

That was fast: Netflix has canceled its ambitious, widely hyped and, ultimately, widely disappointing anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The move comes less than three weeks after the show’s Nov. 19 debut on the streaming service. The space Western had a rough reception. The 10-episode series garnered only a 46 percent positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56 percent positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut — so it...
Surprising Streaming Trends Revealed in Google’s Year-End Data

If you want to know what someone’s thinking, don’t ask them. Look at their Google search history. At the end of every year, Google releases its list of the most-searched movies and TV shows. As you might imagine, search volume correlates strongly with the eventual viewership of each title. And the big takeaway from 2021 is that Netflix has a strong grip on streaming TV shows, but HBO Max and Disney+ are the kings of the movie world.
Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Let There Be Carnage online Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
Disney+, Roku Suffer Outages Because of AWS

If your Disney+ account is acting up today, you’re not alone. Widespread outages from Amazon Web Services have been impacting various websites today, and the Disney streamer is one that got hit. Roku is also suffering problems, alerting its users with this post:. We are aware of a service interruption...
FX on Hulu Is Now Just FX (Including on Hulu)

After spending a little under two years gluing two brands together to debut shows like Y: The Last Man, Mrs. America, and Devs, the powers that be officially chucked the name FX on Hulu this week in favor of a shorter, cleaner “FX” logo. Don’t worry, this won’t affect your streaming binges of Reservation Dogs or American Crime Story — nothing’s changing but how many times you see a green Hulu logo on your screen — but it does represent a marketing shift for Disney-owned FX and for Hulu, which it owns a majority stake of. The press release, naturally, spun that the move “furthers the natural evolution of FX,” in the words of longtime boss John Landgraf, rather than serving as a clarifying backpedal to the brand’s main identity. It may be a streaming-wars retreat for Landgraf, who told Vulture last year that the partnership was sealed with a downright medieval exchange of branded cupcakes and donuts between FX and Hulu, but there’s no reason to mourn the loss. Under the auspices of Disney, FX plans to double its programming next year to 30 shows, 25 of which will be scripted — and most of which we can expect to appear on Hulu at one point or another. We do wonder when Disney plans its pivot to baked goods, though.
More Free Movies and TV Coming to Roku with Filmzie

More free content is now available to stream on Roku. If you’ve cut the cord and made the switch to streaming, you may be looking for ways to bulk up your streaming library without paying for additional services. Fortunately, there are many free, ad-supported streaming services to check out. Filmzie, a Slovakian-based ad-supported streaming service, has launched its operations on Roku in the United States.
ViacomCBS Looks to Lock Up Content Within Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime

Paramount+ suffered an early stumble out of the gate after its rebrand from CBS All Access. Inexplicably, ViacomCBS allowed some of its premier franchises to appear elsewhere - older seasons of “Yellowstone” are on Peacock “South Park” is on HBO Max, “Star Trek: Discovery” was on Netflix in some markets, and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise bounced from streaming service to streaming service.
‘FX on Hulu’ Brand Is Getting Scrapped

Disney has decided kill off the “FX on Hulu” name less than two years after it launched — a piece of brand-management microsurgery many people probably won’t even notice. At the same time, the FX mark will move above the titles on all of its shows across Disney’s streaming services...
FX Unifies Branding Across All Platforms

FX is joining National Geographic as a singular brand across linear and streaming Disney platforms globally. Beginning this month, the “FX on Hulu” branding will be phased out, with FX programming — exclusive originals as well as next-day shows from the FX linear channels and library content — curated in the new “FX” hub on the streamer. Additionally, the FX mark will now move above the titles on every one of the network’s shows.
