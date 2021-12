Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2022 GRAMMY Awards for the second consecutive time. In an interview with Gayle King, the Daily Show host shared his excitement to return to the Staples Center, which will soon be renamed to the Crypto.com Arena. “It was fun, it was really, really fun. It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. We had such a good time, imagine if we had people there, how much more fun we would have had,” he said of the 2021 event. “This year, the Grammys are going to be back. Hopefully it’s gonna be the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m gonna host.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO