COVID-19 outbreak hits Tottenham Hotspur?

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Like so many teams during the congested festive period, Tottenham find themselves quite busy this month. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tottenham Hotspur sit fifth in the Premier League table and are just two points off the crucial Champions League places with a game in hand following Sunday's 3-0 win over Norwich City.

They were also able to sit back and enjoy watching rivals Arsenal surrender a stoppage-time goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to Everton.

However, any positive momentum Tottenham held at the start of the week may have already disappeared.

Whispers hit Spurs Twitter earlier in the day that Tottenham had been hit by a significant COVID-19 outbreak, and Alasdair Gold has since confirmed for Football.London that "a number of players and coaching staff" have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gold adds that those who produced positive results will undergo further PCR testing Tuesday to confirm their statuses.

Like so many teams during the congested festive period, Tottenham find themselves quite busy this month. They face Stade Rennais in what could be a must-win Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday night and then travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday and to Leicester City next Thursday.

According to Gold, Thursday's match will be at risk only if "less than 13 players registered on the A list or no registered goalkeeper are available," per UEFA rules. Gold notes that won't be an issue for Tottenham.

The state of Sunday's Premier League game is in question as of Monday night.

SkySports

Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday has been postponed after a widespread coronavirus outbreak at the north London club. Spurs' Europa Conference League match against Rennes was called off on Thursday after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid-19. The Premier League Board granted...
UEFA
