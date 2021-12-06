ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blotto

By Aimee Rizzo
 1 day ago
Blotto's round pizza crust is a gorgeous cross between sourdough and New York-style, with a brittle crispness throughout the bottom and puffed ends that resemble pool noodles (but...

The Infatuation

Jatto

Jatto is a Wynwood restaurant with a menu that takes big swings—but misses more than it hits. The menu blends Peruvian, Colombian, and Spanish food into dishes that sound a lot more interesting than they taste. The "Dippin Dots" is a bowl of little frozen balls of foie gras, seasonal fruit, savory pastry cream, and sweet wine gelee. But the flavors all blend together into a salty and sweet dish that tastes like it can't decide whether it wants to be dinner or dessert. The truffle montecristo sounds impressive, but ends up being just a ham sandwich covered in an unnecessary pile of shaved truffle. Unfortunately, the most exciting part of dinner here is reading the menu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Aki Kushiyaki

Editor's Note: Aki Kushiyaki is temporarily closed for restructuring. Aki Kushiyaki grills food on sticks over binchōtan charcoal, and is exactly what the corner of Madison and 22nd needed. The 12-course tasting menu relies mostly on some standout chicken: moist thigh with skin that crackles like crème brûlée, minced chicken with the facade of a meatball yet drippy juiciness of gyoza filling, and deboned wings with a snap on the outside and ideal tenderness on the inside that'd make sports bars everywhere raise their eyebrows (if they had eyebrows). But the majesty of Aki Kushiyaki goes far beyond chicken, with pork dishes like shoyu-brushed belly wrapped around crisp snap peas, and a tangy tomato wedge that takes on all the flavor of the bacon that it's mummified in. And even though it's clear that dinner here is a big deal, the servers wear t-shirts, and the near-silent dining room has this effortlessly laid-back feel.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Daytrip

Daytrip is a disco-themed natural wine bar in Oakland Temescal with a fermentation-driven menu. Think sourdough focaccia, salads and crudos with fruit or miso vinaigrettes, and sopressata with pistachio butter. If spending a few hours eating food that leaves a tangy tingle in your mouth isn't quite your thing, just order from their short list of wine and sake. This spot also has a small lounge with cushioned chairs, a back patio, and a bottle shop in a corner up front.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gage and Tollner

If Gage & Tollner in Downtown Brooklyn feels like a relic of old New York, that's because it is. The restaurant opened in ​​1892, became a Wendy's in 2004, then reopened in 2020. The atmosphere is what makes the place—the dining room is full of floor-to-ceiling windows, there's a revolving door from the original construction, and the bar up front is the perfect place to have a solo martini and some snacks.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Micheladas In LA

Traditionally made with one-part Clamato juice flavored with hot sauce, Maggi seasoning, soy sauce, or Worcestershire, and one-part beer poured over ice, micheladas are an intensely savory, somewhat spicy, and refreshing concoction that will simultaneously quench your thirst and have you breaking a healthy sweat over your morning eggs. Micheladas can also vary in their ratios of beer to Clamato, their ratio of salty vs. sweet, and come served with either a simple salt rim or a handful of salty snacks.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Crumby Sandwiches & Spirits

Picture an elegant, plant-decorated dining room in Fremont, full of happy humans having a grand night on the town cradling cocktails made with ghost pepper-infused tequila. Charcuterie boards and burrata salads hit the table next. But then, instead of fork-and-knife entrees, imagine everyone eating… sandwiches. That's the between-sliced-bread utopia that...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Saint Bread

Stumble across Saint Bread and you might think that you've been zapped via enchanted portal to a rustic boathouse with stained glass windows in a remote waterfront village. Only instead of buoys and barnacles, this little shed is filled with sandwiches and pastries ideal for a lazy Saturday breakfast—and you're really just on the University District side of Portage Bay.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Xilonen

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Coffee & A Light Bite Outdoor/Patio Situation Vegetarians. Xilonen is located in a huge corner space on the Greenpoint side of McCarren Park, and, like its sister restaurant in the same neighborhood (Oxomoco), this place serves Mexican food best enjoyed with a drink outside. There are, however, two main difference between the two spots—the first being that the menu here is entirely vegan and vegetarian.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hai Di Lao Hot Pot

Westfield Century City is home to a lot of great Chinese chains, but Hai Di Lao might just be our favorite. This hot pot spot is a little pricier than others, but they make up for it with more than half a dozen soup base options (try the spicy pork broth), and higher-end meat options including Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef, a DIY sauce station, and free desserts. Even if you're not splurging for A5 wagyu, you can't go wrong with the prime rib eye and roe-filled lobster balls. And if it's your first time, the $4 charge for the "dancing noodle" may be worth the show with the staff hand-pulling the noodles to order by dancing in front of you. Plus, the bouncy noodles are great for slurping up whatever remains of your broth that's been pulling in the flavors from your meat and vegetables throughout the meal. Or you can wait and just hope that your table neighbors order one instead.
WESTFIELD, NY
The Infatuation

The Chicken Supply

The Chicken Supply specializes in Filipino fried chicken dredged in a blend of tapioca starch, rice flour, and potato starch. You might be skeptical about celiac-friendly breading, but know that it's not just spectacular in spite of being gluten-free—it's spectacular because it's gluten-free. If anything, their coating is crispier than chicken at other spots in town. From thigh skin that crunches like potato chips, to skewers of cubed white meat juicy enough to make us swear off tenders forever, this poultry has occupied our thoughts more than anything else lately. And when we're not daydreaming about their crackly chicken, we're thinking about sides like coconutty collard greens with pickled shallots and peanuts, or garlic rice, or a bite involving both. Even the tiny little cup of tart dipping vinegar (with floating whole chilies) to dunk your sticks in is delicious when seeped into the chicken's crisp shell. The dining room only has a handful of tables, but the food travels extraordinarily well for takeout, making for an A+ game night or screening of Chicken Little. Too soon?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Perilla

Much like Seasons 1-6 of Grey's Anatomy, the garlic noodles with five-spice chicken from this Vietnamese spot bring us comfort—and lots of it. We love swinging by the casual Sunset restaurant on a random weeknight, sitting in front of a pile of chewy, buttery noodles, and inhaling its garlicky scent like it's our only form of self-care. And when those noodles are combined with the crispy-skinned chicken doused in fish sauce, there's really nothing better. Perilla also has solid pho, rice plates, and other appetizers like papaya salad and imperial rolls, but the garlic noodles are the way to go.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In This December

Holiday season is officially in full swing, no matter how much you might be in denial about the fact that you have to wear socks in the house now. But despite the cold weather and seemingly neverending gift to-do list, December can still be fun. Whether you need a holiday market for some last-minute shopping or want to try a brand new restaurant as a nice little gift to yourself, read on for the best ways to make the most of the month in SF.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chuy's Fiestas

Whenever the craving for incredible aguachile and tender quesabirria hits, our internal GPS always leads us to Chuy's Fiestas. And if you're with a group, even better—you'll want to order as many dishes as can fit on the table before getting into the spread, family-style. The menu at this Mexican spot covers everything from breakfast burritos to sizzling plates of fajitas, but focus on the seafood. Everything from the shrimp in the molcajete mixto to the tilapia ceviche tastes like it was personally handed to you by a fisher straight off the boat. Wash it all down with one of their massive micheladas with a tamarind straw.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chug's

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Coffee & A Light Bite Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation Quiet Meals. Like that thrift store denim jacket that somehow works for every single occasion, Chug's biggest strength is its utility. The Coconut Grove Cuban diner can be several different restaurants—sometimes all at once—and every winding path of the Chug's experience will lead somewhere great.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rosella

Perfect For: Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Special Occasions. Much of the sushi-grade fish we eat in restaurants Odyssey-level lengths in order to make it onto our plates. Upscale spots fly in otoro on Wednesdays from Tokyo Bay, and Hokkaido scallops rack up an impressive number of airline miles. On the off chance your neighborhood sushi place is selling something from America, it's going to be uni from Santa Barbara or maybe even Philadelphia Cream Cheese, confusingly manufactured in Lowville, New York. Rosella on Avenue A is trying a different sourcing model, one that focuses on fish who swim closer to the East Village than they do to Tokyo, and eating here will change the way you crave and think about sushi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Barceloneta

Barceloneta isn't one of our top picks in Sunset Harbour (that honor goes to Lucali, Casa Isola, and Pubbelly) but it's a solid option—especially if you just want to stick to drinks and small plates. While the food is just OK, Barceloneta does have some lovely outdoor seating and a long cocktail menu, so it's a perfectly fine spot for a spontaneous Friday night dinner when it's too pretty to sit inside. Just stick to the smaller tapas—like the pan con tomate, boquerones del cantábrico, and croquettes—over larger entrees like the bland paella.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Seatango Argentine Bakery & Cafe

We visited Tukwila's Spice Bridge in early 2021. And while we tried a ton of food from the vendors then, we missed out on Seatango. Luckily, they now have a permanent outpost in Lake City serving even more Argentinian pastries than they were before. This bakery is one of the few in Seattle that specializes in treats like dulce de leche-filled alfajores, syrupy-glazed medialunas, and pastafrola packed with quince.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Do Holiday Stuff Around Chicago

It's that magical time of year when the chill in the air feels invigorating, the snow is charming and freshly driven, and winter has yet to wrap its icy grip around our throats and not let go until April. So, it's time to take advantage. Whether you want to drink mulled wine under twinkle lights, watch holiday movies, or throw an ax and go ice skating (please not at the same time), here are 16 bars, pop-ups, and special events where this will be possible.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Californios

Perfect For: Birthdays Fine Dining Special Occasions. Californios makes you feel like you're in the front row of a Broadway theater. The cavernous dining room has high walls painted all black, dramatic lighting, and well-choreograph
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chicago’s Best New Dishes Of 2021

Over the past year, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals all over the city. And during the course of our research we’ve discovered lots of new things—like the sport of extreme parallel parking, hidden caches of Amazon hub lockers, and these 10 incredible dishes. They have all slowly became the dishes...
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
