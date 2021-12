Opening statement: "I appreciate you guys being in here. Kudos to the Steelers, [they] did a great job and won the game, made the plays they had to. Great rivalry, and I have a lot of respect for them and what they do. They won, and they deserve it. A couple injury notes. Mekari, Pat Mekari has a hand issue. Could be a few weeks. And Marlon Humphrey has an issue. We'll get an MRI, but it could be a while for Marlon. So, we'll see."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO