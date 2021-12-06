ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dwane Casey explains Hamidou Diallo’s injury was result of friendly fire

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Pistons are already without the services of Kelly Olynyk, who is on the shelf after suffering a knee injury last month. And as they bring in the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight to...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Bad Boys

Film Don’t Lie: Evaluating Detroit Pistons’ Dwane Casey and his playbook

This will be the third installment of “Film Don’t Lie” looking at Dwane Casey and his offensive sets and actions. If you missed out on the first two, I took a look at what we were seeing in the preseason and then checked in again after we had seen Cade Cunningham in just one game.
NBA
nationofblue.com

Hamidou Diallo makes new episode of Shaqtin’ A Fool!

Former Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo tripped up and accidentally blew a layup attempt in a recent game for the Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately, the blunder was enough to land Diallo on the most recent edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool:
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwane Casey Reveals How Isaiah Stewart Feels About LeBron Incident

This past Sunday, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart became the talk of the NBA as they ended up getting into an altercation that Stewart try to chase LeBron out of the arena. It was quite the scene and while it was mostly blown out of proportion, there is no doubt that it made quite the impression on fans. For some, it was their first introduction to Stewart, and it certainly wasn't the best first impression especially given the circumstances.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Dwane Casey
detroitsportsnation.com

Pistons coach Dwane Casey grateful for return of ‘beautiful kid’ Isaiah Stewart

The Detroit Pistons will be getting a boost this afternoon when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Isaiah Stewart makes his return to the lineup after his two-game suspension for his role in the melee at Little Caesars Arena earlier this week against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Film Don’t Lie: The good and bad of Dwane Casey’s offensive approach against the zone

We’re back in the lab dissecting a new area of Dwane Casey’s Detroit Pistons offense. This time, we are covering a hot topic among fans — offense against zone defense. Playing against a zone was always harder for me as a player AND is the same as a coach. As a player, it is so hard to fight the urge of simply “shooting them out of it.” As a coach, there is little you can do to force a change in your players’ mentality. There is an art to finding the gaps and creases in the zone to attack off the dribble or with off ball movement and you have to find just the right time to make your move. When you, or your players, “figure it out” it really can be a thing of beauty and become very deflating for your opponent.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hamidou Diallo (face) questionable for Detroit for Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with a right facial fracture, which is why he missed Monday's game. However, he's being given a chance to suit up just two days later. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#Bally Sports Detroit#Rod Beard Link
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons lack experience: 'There's no classroom for that,' Dwane Casey says

Jerami Grant has been through this before. The Detroit Pistons star was drafted by the "Trust the Process"-era Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 — a team that started the season 0-17. Grant won 28 total games during his first two seasons in the NBA. In his third season, he finally experienced winning. The Sixers traded Grant to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then won 47 games in 2016-17 en route to the playoffs.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Lands Kemba Walker In Indiana

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Early results on Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s knee injury, revealed

Memphis Grizzlies fans (and really, the whole basketball world) can breathe a sigh of relief for now with this latest update on Ja Morant’s injury. Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported this encouraging update on Morant. “Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has left knee sprain, per initial exams.”. Ja Morant had to...
NBA
92.7 The Block

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
CBS Philly

Damian Lillard Wants To Play With Philadelphia 76ers Guard Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have had a difficult time trying to deal All-Star guard Ben Simmons, but a new report could change that. On Monday, The Athletic reported that Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard would like to play with Simmons following the team firing general manager Neil Olshey. Inside Portland’s firing of longtime GM Neil Olshey and what comes next with the Trail Blazers and franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard — at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick: https://t.co/xblo7PDaAG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2021 Here’s part of the story from The Athletic:  “Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to...
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy