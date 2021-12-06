The Chicken Supply

Prior to becoming the Plimsoll, the pub on the corner of St Thomas’s and Plimsoll Roads was known as the Auld Triangle. It was a Finsbury Park boozer popular with Arsenal fans. A proper Irish drinking hole. Guinness was around the £3 mark and watching a game here usually involved several packets of Taytos. It was full of red shirts, red walls and red cheeks. We liked it a lot. But somehow when Four Legs (formerly of the Compton Arms’ kitchen) announced they’d bought the pub, we didn’t worry. They had been a key part of a former Gooner drinking den that turned into a still pubbish pub serving excellent food, after all. And it’s the same with The Plimsoll. This is ostensibly a pub up front. Low-lit and loud and full of leaning hips with drinks in hand. The back is where Four Legs’ trademark floral car boot sale plates do their thing. A glorious pile of grated gouda and caesar sauce masquerading as a friseé salad. Deep-fried oysters and aioli on top of a corner-shop baguette. A chicken schnitzel topped with bhuna sauce and melted mozzarella with raita on the side. Everything tastes robust and gutsy and, moreover, fun. All things that make for an excellent menu and, incidentally, all traits you need to make an excellent pub. These guys are doing both.

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO