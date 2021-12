Shauna Anderson, Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care president and CEO, is retiring. Anderson’s service at Hospice began in 2003 as a registered nurse case manager and evolved over the years, including spending the last six as president/CEO. A few of the many highlights of her time at CHPC include the creation and implementation of The Palliative Care Program in 2011 and construction of The Star Hospice House, soon to be completed.

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO