ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Monday's Mini-Report, 12.6.21

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article* A diplomatic boycott: "The United States will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about China's record on human rights, the White House said Monday." * The Russia-Ukraine crisis: "President Joe Biden will make clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that there will...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump tees off on McConnell

Former President DONALD TRUMP joined HUGH HEWITT’s radio show this morning for a long and winding interview that touched on a number of topics du jour. The full transcript … Some highlights:. — Trump, on the possibility he doesn’t run in 2024: “If I do decide that, I...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Fred Hiatt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Thomas Massie
The Guardian

Trump’s ‘fact-free’ approach caused briefing challenges, CIA report says

Donald Trump’s “fact-free” approach to the presidency created unprecedented challenges for intelligence officials responsible for briefing him, according to a newly released account from the CIA. The 45th president’s chaotic and freewheeling style, and his disinclination to read anything put in front of him, resulted in the presidential daily briefing,...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mini Report#12 6 21#The White House#Russian#Npr#Democrats#The Washington Post#Capitol Hill#Rotunda#Republi
The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Media isn't partisan. Democrats need to stop claiming it is.

Donald Trump “may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS," Les Moonves, CBS president at the time, declared during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Moonves added, “The money's rolling in and this is fun … this is going to be a very good year for us,” concluding, “Sorry. It's a terrible thing to say. But, bring it on, Donald. Keep going.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Why Russia may attack Ukraine before Christmas

Russia is reinforcing a prospective invasion force that now encircles Ukraine's borders. Evincing the Biden administration's concern, U.S. military ground radar and signal intelligence aircraft were flying off Russian-occupied Crimea on Monday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials suggest that an invasion may occur by late January. But there are reasons to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
The Independent

Biden's Supreme Court commission releases final report

The commission tasked by President Joe Biden with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released its final draft report, a cautious take on proposals for expanding the court and setting possible term limits. The 36-member bipartisan commission was not charged with making recommendations under the White House order that created it. As a result, much of the final report from the group, largely composed of academics who have been studying court reform and holding hearings, is context and history that may be used going forward in proposals to introduce changes. The panel, led by Bob Bauer, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy