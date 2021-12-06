Kinder Morgan sees 2022 adjusted EBITDA at $7.2B, $1.11 dividend per share

The Enable Midstream acquisition has closed, putting ET's pipeline mileage at 114,000 miles and increasing their throughput and capacity while adding immediate EBITDA. You would have to go back to 9/25/20 to find the last bearish article written about Energy Transfer (ET) on Seeking Alpha. Today ET has an average bullish rating with a 3.9 score from SA Authors, a very bullish 4.82 score from Wall Street, and the Seeking Alpha quant rating comes in at 3.38 as neutral. The midstream sector of the energy industry has been one of the most hated in the market. No matter how many people agree that it's drastically undervalued, not a single catalyst from earnings beats, rising commodity prices, or predictions of global energy utilization increases have positively impacted unit prices across the board. Many of these companies have witnessed their unit prices stay downward throughout the bull market and not fully recover in the pandemic recovery.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO