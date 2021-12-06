ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder Morgan sees 2022 adjusted EBITDA at $7.2B, $1.11 dividend per share

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosing preliminary 2022 financial projections, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it expects an annualized $1.11/share dividend and $750M available for stock buybacks, while generating $7.2B of adjusted EBITDA, up 5% from the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Seekingalpha.com

Robinhood stock gains 4% after filing to terminate share resale registration

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbs 4.2% in after-hours trading after the fintech files to terminate its registration statement for the resale of class A common stock received by certain shareholders. The shareholders received the shares when the Tranche 1 convertible notes they held automatically converted to shares in connection with...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cenovus Energy bumps up capex, production guidance for 2022

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) raises its capital spending plans for next year, forecasting capex in the C$2.6B-C$3B range with total production seen at 780K-820K boe/day. FY 2022 capex would be higher than the C$2.3B-$2.7B expected in 2021, and full-year average production would rise ~4% from the 2021 outlook of 750K-790K boe/day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Resolute announces $100M buyback program

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) has authorized the repurchase of up to $100M or 10 M of the company's common shares. The transactions will be funded using the company's sources of liquidity. "Today's announcement follows recent completion of the share repurchase program announced in March 2020, under which we repurchased 11.5...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Pembina Pipeline guides for next year's capex at C$665M

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) unveils FY 2022 financial guidance, forecasting adjusted EBITDA of C$3.35B-C$3.55B and a 2022 capital spending program of C$655M. Pembina expects cash flow from operating activities will exceed dividends and capex in 2022, so it plans to allocate up to the first C$200M of excess cash flow to stock buybacks during next year's H1, representing ~1% of common shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Atrium Mortgage Investment declares CAD 0.075 dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTC:AMIVF) declares CAD 0.075/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 12; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 29. In addition, Atrium will pay a special dividend on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record December 31, 2021. The amount of the special dividend will be determined when Atrium announces its 2021 results on February 15, 2022.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Brown-Forman misses on revenue and earnings, raises FY outlook

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) reports FQ2 net sales of $994M (+1%), misses by $46M, and EPS of $0.49, misses by $0.04. Brown-Forman has been hit by global supply chain disruptions, including glass supply. The company expects supply chain disruptions to persist throughout the fiscal year, but believes the impact will become less significant in the second half of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

MFA Financial raised to Outperform at Raymond James strong earnings potential

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Outperform from Market Perform as he expects the mortgage REIT's earnings to benefit from strong net interest income driven by new investments and lower financing costs and continued strong net gains on loans. Also sees increased business purpose loan originations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Energy Transfer: The Enable Midstream Acquisition Is Completed And This MLP Is Drastically Undervalued

The Enable Midstream acquisition has closed, putting ET's pipeline mileage at 114,000 miles and increasing their throughput and capacity while adding immediate EBITDA. You would have to go back to 9/25/20 to find the last bearish article written about Energy Transfer (ET) on Seeking Alpha. Today ET has an average bullish rating with a 3.9 score from SA Authors, a very bullish 4.82 score from Wall Street, and the Seeking Alpha quant rating comes in at 3.38 as neutral. The midstream sector of the energy industry has been one of the most hated in the market. No matter how many people agree that it's drastically undervalued, not a single catalyst from earnings beats, rising commodity prices, or predictions of global energy utilization increases have positively impacted unit prices across the board. Many of these companies have witnessed their unit prices stay downward throughout the bull market and not fully recover in the pandemic recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Franchise Group Hikes Dividend By 67%

Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 67% increase to its quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.625 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on or about January 15, 2022, to holders of record of the company's common stock on the close of business on December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy LEO Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from LEO. LEO announced on 0.04 that it would pay shareholders a 0.03 dividend of $decrease per share. On monthly, LEO will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $decrease lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Spire

In the current market session, Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is trading at $63.11, after a 0.16% gain. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.09%, and in the past year, by 2.74%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enbridge issues outlook, hikes dividend and buys back stock

Enbridge Inc. ENB, +2.19% on Tuesday issued its financial outlook for 2022, set plans to buy up to C$1.5 billion in stock and increased its dividend. The Canadian fossil fuel pipeline company said it expects 2022 Ebitda of C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion and distributed cash flow of C$5.20 to $5.50 a share. Analysts currently expect 2022 Ebitda of C$15.5 billion and distributed cash flow of C$5.68 a share for Enbridge, according to a FactSet survey. The company continues to expect 2021 distributed cash flow per share of C$4.70 to C$5, compared to the analyst view of C$5.08 a share. Looking ahead, Enbridge expects 5% to 7% average annual distributed cash flow per share growth increases through 2024. The company increased its annual divided by 3% to C$3.44 a share, or C86 cents a share per quarter. Enbridge plans to spend C$1.1 billion on new capital projects. It also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Capital Power to develop a carbon capture and sequestration hub in Alberta. Enbridge shares rose 1.1% in pre-market trades. The company's shares are up 18.4% in 2021, compared to an increase of 22.3% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

HealthEquity Crashes 25% on Disappointing Q3 Revenues

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) has reported disappointing fiscal Q3 (ended October 31) revenues and earnings in line with expectations. Following the results, shares of the health savings account (HSA) non-bank custodian declined 24.9% in Monday’s extended trading session after closing 4.4% higher on the day. Results in Detail. The company reported...
STOCKS

