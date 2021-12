The final College Football Playoff Rankings are in and the Michigan Wolverines remained No. 2, despite No. 1 Georgia losing to No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Following the announcement of the rankings, Wolverines EDGE Aidan Hutchinson said he believes his team should be ranked No. 1 because they beat the No. 2 team last week and the No. 13 team this week. Hutch added that he is happy to be in the playoffs.

