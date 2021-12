Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the 76ers will use the pre-game shootaround to assess the status of their second-year guard, Tyrese Maxey. Maxey is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness that kept him out of Monday’s game against the Hornets. The Kentucky product has more than doubled his scoring to 17.2 points per game after averaging eight points in his rookie season. He’s more than benefited from an increase in playing time with Ben Simmons yet to return to the team.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO