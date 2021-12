Camping is not for everyone, so you should know what you are getting yourself into before you go. Expect to spend all day outside for however long your trip is. If it is cold or decides to rain, you have to enjoy and make the best of it. If you are not an outdoors person, then you should not go camping, or you should only stay for one night. If you cannot leave your phone alone for a few hours, then camping is not for you. You are lucky if your campsite has service. I feel like an itinerary should be created to help guide the trip. When camping, most people typically wake up early, so that’s a lot of time to occupy while outside. Camping will challenge you to figure out how to spend your time and how to bond with other people.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO