🎤Forward Ever: Bob Dole Tribute

greatbendpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this special episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging...

greatbendpost.com

Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Robert J. "Bob" Dole

You will be remembered for your service to your country. In celebration of his life, I would also like to remember him for his great service to our country. My condolences to your family. Kimberly Daugherty. December 6, 2021. The world has lost a fantastic human being who could ever...
OBITUARIES
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Bob Dole

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors World War II Veteran Bob Dole. Born in Russell, Kansas – the son of a father who managed a cream and egg business and sold bootleg whiskey during Prohibition. So poor during the depression that he and his family lived in the basement of the house and rented out the rest of it. In 1943, the KU Jayhawk basketball player left for the war. While leading an assault against a German machine gun nest, enemy fire ripped through his right arm an spine. It almost killed him. He spent 3 years of multiple operations and physical therapy. Never recovering the use of his right hand and arm it didn’t stop his determination, Bob Dole went on to get his law degree and become a mainstay in the political party. After office he stayed committed to Veterans and was a driving force in getting the World War II memorial built on the Mall in DC. Bob Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. Thank you for your service.
RUSSELL, KS

