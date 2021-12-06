🎤Forward Ever: Bob Dole Tribute

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors World War II Veteran Bob Dole. Born in Russell, Kansas – the son of a father who managed a cream and egg business and sold bootleg whiskey during Prohibition. So poor during the depression that he and his family lived in the basement of the house and rented out the rest of it. In 1943, the KU Jayhawk basketball player left for the war. While leading an assault against a German machine gun nest, enemy fire ripped through his right arm an spine. It almost killed him. He spent 3 years of multiple operations and physical therapy. Never recovering the use of his right hand and arm it didn’t stop his determination, Bob Dole went on to get his law degree and become a mainstay in the political party. After office he stayed committed to Veterans and was a driving force in getting the World War II memorial built on the Mall in DC. Bob Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. Thank you for your service.

