The 'Most receptions as an NFL rookie' quiz

Here we go again, another week of pure chaos in the NFL. Some teams got wins that could resurrect their season, and others lost a lot of the momentum they were building. However, there is way too much to unravel, so let’s get right to the rookies. After a tough week for everyone last week, it was nice to see the rookies rebound as they did. Many rookies had major impacts on their team’s victory, and some filled in for injured players and ended up being crucial to getting a win. Being two-thirds through the season, it is awesome to see so many new faces making big statements for their teams; it’s safe to say the league has a lot of new stars in the making.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO