The 'Most receptions as an NFL rookie' quiz

By Yardbarker Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile fellow rookie pass-catchers such as Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Kyle Pitts have seemingly received more coverage in the media this season, Miami Dolphins first-year sensation Jaylen Waddle has arguably been the best of that bunch through...

nationofblue.com

Rookie Phil Hoskins records first NFL sack

Former Kentucky defensive tackle Phil Hoskins recorded his first NFL sack in Carolina’s loss to the Dolphins this afternoon. Hoskins finished with 2 solo tackles and the sack in the 33-10 defeat. Here’s a look at the sack:
profootballnetwork.com

Week 12 NFL Player of the Week: Three “Roll Tide” rookies reign supreme

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the NFL Player of the Week award for the top players of Week 12 was gifted to a trio of rookies. It wasn’t gifted by me, but by the veterans of the league, who have been impressed with the class so far and wanted to acknowledge their dominance. So they took the week off from having elite performances and allowed the young bucks to be rewarded.
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver A Health Scratch Today

The 2021 season has been a disappointing one for the Carolina Panthers passing attack. As a result, wide receiver Terrace Marshall has had an underwhelming rookie campaign. Unfortunately, the former LSU product saw his first year in the NFL take another frustrating turn on Sunday. The Panthers announced on Sunday,...
Alabama State
NESN

NFL Odds: How Mac Jones’ Week 12 Performance Impacted Rookie Of Year Prices

Was Week 12 the best performance of the season for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones?. But we could look back on the slate — which featured Jones’ 310-yard, two-touchdown game — as the single biggest week in his pursuit of the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Oddsmakers, at least, seemed to depict just that.
The Florida Times-Union

Finding the football: Jaguars rookie Tyson Campbell finally gets his first NFL interception

It was a sweet moment in another bitter loss for the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell, maligned since training camp for his uncanny knack of covering a receiver well, then losing the football in the air, pulled down his first career NFL interception against the Atlanta Falcons late in the second quarter, doing just what he had failed to do earlier this season — he tracked a high pass from Matt Ryan...
NFLDraftBible

NFL: Rookies Highlight in Week 12

Here we go again, another week of pure chaos in the NFL. Some teams got wins that could resurrect their season, and others lost a lot of the momentum they were building. However, there is way too much to unravel, so let’s get right to the rookies. After a tough week for everyone last week, it was nice to see the rookies rebound as they did. Many rookies had major impacts on their team’s victory, and some filled in for injured players and ended up being crucial to getting a win. Being two-thirds through the season, it is awesome to see so many new faces making big statements for their teams; it’s safe to say the league has a lot of new stars in the making.
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
Ja'marr Chase
NBC Chicago

What NFL Player Has Played on the Most Teams?

What NFL player has played on the most teams? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Adrian Peterson was once the most feared running back in the National Football League. Now he’s joining the fifth team of his professional career. The future Hall of Fame running back reportedly joined the Seattle...
NBC Miami

Challengers to Mac Jones for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Challengers to Mac Jones for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NFL Draft was loaded with offensive talent, and that’s been proven over the first 12 weeks of the 2021 NFL season. Each of the first seven selections -- and 18 of...
cbslocal.com

Two Broncos Are In The Running For NFL Rookie Of The Week

DENVER (CBS4) – After their major upset of the Los Angeles Charges, two Broncos rookies find themselves fighting for league-wide honors. Javonte Williams and Pat Surtain II are candidates for the NFL Rookie of the Week Award. Williams took over for an injured Melvin Gordon III and tallied 111 total...
Yardbarker

The 'NFL rookie QBs with multiple 300-yard games' quiz

Don't look now, but the New England Patriots are in the mix for the top spot in the AFC. Through six weeks, the Pats were just 2-4 and looked destined to miss the postseason for the second straight year. Then the defense stepped up while things seemed to slow down for rookie QB Mac Jones, and now they are riding a six-game winning streak as we enter the last stretch of the 2021 regular season. Over in the NFC, Tom Brady and the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 8-3, meaning the dream matchup of Bill Belichick taking on Brady and the Bucs in Super Bowl LVI has a very real chance of happening. Stay tuned.
pff.com

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 12

After 12 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, it appears there are no busts among the 2021 class' top-drafted position players. The first five position players all made this list, with seven of the first nine represented, as well. Here are PFF's highest-graded rookies through NFL Week 12. Rankings &...
Miami Dolphins
The Spun

The 5 NFL Players With The Most Pro Bowl Votes

There’s about a month left before the NFL Pro Bowl rosters are announced but a few players are starting to separate themselves from the crowd. On Thursday, the NFL released its list of the top 5 Pro Bowl vote getters so far. None of the names on the list should be a huge surprise, though their ranking on the list might be.
Dallas Sports Focus

Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month

The awards keep rolling in for Micah Parsons and it seems like something he should get used to. The Cowboys linebacker was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, a month that saw him record 6.5 sacks, tied for the most in franchise history, only behind DeMarcus Ware's seven sacks in October of 2011.
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons continues to dominate NFL's rookie class of defenders

Somehow, Micah Parsons slid outside of the top 10 during the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Dallas Cowboys were grateful he did. Dallas selected Parsons No. 12 overall, and he is off to a great start to his career. Playing on Thanksgiving, Parsons posted 5 tackles, 2 TFL, a sack,...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Rookie Rankings Week 13: Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland both land in top 10

The NFL rookie rankings acknowledge the top rookies throughout the season. The award builds off performances week over week. The 2021 NFL Draft felt strong as it was rounding into form, but I never believed we’d see multiple players already vying for the top of their position. Week 13 NFL...
