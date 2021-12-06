Devin Nunes says he’s leaving Congress by the end of the year

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CNN) — Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California announced Monday he’ll leave the House in the coming weeks to become CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group.

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in a letter to his constituents.

Moments after his statement, the Trump Media & Technology Group released its own saying Nunes would be its chief executive officer.

Nunes, who faced the threat of a more-Democratic district through redistricting ahead of next year’s midterms, is a close ally of former President Donald Trump . He previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans were in the majority, during which he led efforts among Trump’s allies to discredit the FBI’s Russia investigation and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Nunes was also an outspoken defender of Trump during his first impeachment, and the then-President awarded Nunes the Medal of Freedom in January .

Trump praised Nunes in the media group’s statement, calling him “a fighter and a leader.”

“He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG,” Trump said.

Nunes’ role as an attack dog against the Russia probe raised his popularity among Trump’s supporters, and he became a top fundraiser in the House GOP conference as he gained stature on the right.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chair and third ranking House Republican, congratulated Nunes, tweeting, “Devin had a spine of steel and an unyielding commitment to fighting for the truth and the Constitution as Chairman and Republican Leader of the House Intelligence Committee. America is forever grateful.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.

Showbiz411

The Country Gets a Break: Devin Nunes Leaving Congress to Work for the Former Guy at His “Media” Company

The nation has dodged a bullet. Devin Nunes, the imbecilic Congressman from California, is leaving to work for the Former Guy at his “media” company. Nunes is a 10 term congressman who had a lot of power. He worked his way to become the head of the House Intelligence Company, a contradiction in terms since he lacked any intelligence. Then the Republicans lost the House and he was out anyway.
KGET

Kevin McCarthy says he was ‘honored’ to serve with Devin Nunes’ following retirement announcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy revered Congressman Devin Nunes’ work during his term as the representative for California’s 22nd District in a statement released Monday following Nunes’ retirement announcement. “As a close friend, colleague, and neighbor, I’ve been honored to serve with Devin,” McCarthy said. “The Central Valley of California is […]
Modesto Bee

A surprising start, a surprising end: The polarizing political career of Devin Nunes

A 22-year-old Devin Nunes launched his political career running against an longtime incumbent for a seat on the College of the Sequoias school board. In that 1996 race, Nunes campaigned on a message of “Save the farm,” a reference to the college’s agricultural campus. The slogan suggested it was in danger of closing. On the contrary, the college board was merely looking for a bigger location to move it to; there was never any intention to shut it down.
The Guardian

First Thing: Devin Nunes to quit Congress for Trump media job

Devin Nunes, the California congressman and close ally of Donald Trump, has announced he will be leaving the US House of Representatives next month to join Trump’s new social media venture. The Republican, who represents a rural California district, wrote a letter to constituents on Monday, saying wanted to pursue...
Washington Post

Devin Nunes chose Trump-branded truth as a career five years ago

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) officially joined Donald Trump’s team three days after Trump won the 2016 election. In a brief news release published on his official congressional website, Nunes announced that he had been named to serve on the executive team of Trump’s transition effort. So began a...
actionnewsnow.com

GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is leaving the House at the end of this year to lead former President Donald Trump's effort to launch a social media platform intended to rival Twitter. A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group says Nunes will serve as...
