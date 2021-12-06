Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Racks up 15 stops in loss

Sharpe caught three of his five targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Sharpe finished tied with Olamide Zaccheaus and Cordarrelle Patterson for third on the team in targets, but Sharpe's 10 receiving yards were only better than Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith. The 6-foot-2 wideout continues to operate as the No. 1 outside receiver while Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out, but the designation has not yielded the expected results. Matt Ryan continues to rely on slot man Russell Gage (11 receptions for 130 yards), tight end Kyle Pitts (four receptions for 48 yards) and his trio of running backs (eight receptions for 99 yards) in the pass game. As long as Ridley is away from the team, Sharpe is expected to garner plenty of snaps, but his sporadic production makes it difficult for fantasy managers to trust him on a weekly basis.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO