NFL

Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Racks up 15 stops in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Oluokun had 15 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Suits up for practice

Patterson (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Patterson was a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday of last week, but reports suggested he didn't do much in those sessions, and he ultimately landed on the inactive list prior to the Falcons' Thursday night loss to the Patriots. He may be ready to play 10 days later in Jacksonville, in which case Qadree Ollison could be out of a role just one week after working as Atlanta's lead runner. Mike Davis also remains in the picture, but he could be the one to lose snaps if the Falcons try to keep Ollison (or Wayne Gallman) involved in the offense.
NFL
blackandteal.com

3 key stats that defined the Jaguars’ loss vs. Falcons in Week 12

If you could pick with certainty one game the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to win, it was the one against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. However, the Jags ended up losing 21-14 even though the Falcons were coming off a two-game streak and had scored a combined three points in their last two games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
Yardbarker

How Tom Brady's Bucs Threw Atlanta Falcons for Another Loss

You never want to get used to losing. But Tom Brady will tend to do that to you. Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pushed past the Atlanta Falcons with a 30-17 victory. The Bucs are now 9-3 and their division...
NFL
Winchester News Gazette

Two big losses, but Falcons look to continue success

Two seniors have graduated from last year’s 16-7 boys’ basketball team at Winchester Community High School. Normally just losing two players might not be that difficult, but in the case of the Falcons, the two players were pretty special – Payton Sparks and Wayde Sickels. The 6-foot-9 Sparks led the...
WINCHESTER, IN
CBS Sports

Falcons' Russell Gage: Standout effort in loss

Gage brought in 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. The veteran lit up his old team repeatedly throughout the afternoon, leading to career-best reception and receiving yardage totals. Gage has been productive in multiple games this season, but he's also had a trio of catch-less efforts that help render him one of the more unpredictable wideouts around the league. Nevertheless, Gage now has posted at least five grabs in three consecutive contests, giving him plenty of momentum ahead of a Week 14 visit to the Panthers for an NFC South clash.
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons waste solid rushing performance during loss to Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons wanted to try to run the ball against the NFL’s top rushing defense. That part worked out. It just wasn't enough against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. Cordarrelle Patterson had 78 of Atlanta’s 121 yards rushing, but Brady passed for four touchdowns in the...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17: Falcons fall to 5-7 with loss to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers were heavily favored in this one, unsurprisingly, and the outcome is pretty much expected. We saw some good things from the team today, but overall, it was a combination of poor offensive line play, some weird play calling, and some dumb, sloppy mistakes that sealed the loss for the Falcons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Sees five targets in loss

Sharpe caught three of his five targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Sharpe finished tied with Olamide Zaccheaus and Cordarrelle Patterson for third on the team in targets, but Sharpe's 10 receiving yards were only better than Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith. The 6-foot-2 wideout continues to operate as the No. 1 outside receiver while Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out, but the designation has not yielded the expected results. Matt Ryan continues to rely on slot man Russell Gage (11 receptions for 130 yards), tight end Kyle Pitts (four receptions for 48 yards) and his trio of running backs (eight receptions for 99 yards) in the pass game. As long as Ridley is away from the team, Sharpe is expected to garner plenty of snaps, but his sporadic production makes it difficult for fantasy managers to trust him on a weekly basis.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: 69 total yards, TD in loss

Davis rushed four times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 37 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Davis ceded clear lead-back duties to Cordarrelle Patterson, but he ended up turning in a much more efficient performance than he typically does with a bigger workload. The veteran also scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 5 on a nifty 17-yard scamper just after the midway point of the first quarter. Davis' rushing volume is difficult to predict week to week, but with a steady role in the passing game that includes three straight multi-catch efforts, he has value in deeper formats going into a Week 14 road battle against the Panthers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Deion Jones: Finishes with nine stops

Jones had nine tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 30-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Jones missed last week with a shoulder injury and had only five tackles in each of his previous two contests, but he rebounded with solid production Sunday. The 27-year-old had 101 tackles (59 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games, and he's poised to set his highest tackle total since posting 138 during 2017.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers

The sports world was not kind to the state of Georgia this weekend. The Atlanta Hawks opened the weekend with a loss after a near scoreless fourth quarter, the Georgia football team lost in the SEC Championship, and the Falcons’ offense failed to move the ball in the second half of Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
NFL

