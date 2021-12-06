ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Utility sued for $50M over deadly Michigan house explosion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meOI3_0dFhDUIl00
1 of 5

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A $50 million lawsuit was filed against a utility company over an explosion that killed two people and damaged several homes in Flint, Michigan.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak, who died eight days after the home next to hers exploded.

Police haven’t determined the cause of the Nov. 22 explosion, which also killed a 4-year-old girl, injured two other people and damaged or destroyed 27 homes. And a top police investigator said it would likely take months to sort out.

But Fieger Law, the firm that filed the lawsuit, says Rochowiak reported smelling gas on the morning of the explosion and claims utility Consumers Energy was negligent.

Consumers Energy issued a written statement denying responsibility for the explosion.

“Our investigation shows there were no leaks or other issues relating to our natural gas system, equipment, or service outside the home,” the utility said.

The utility said its internal call logs and vehicle tracking data confirm that the company wasn’t “notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident.”

Comments / 18

Guest
1d ago

The gas company itself really has nothing to do with your gas once it's inside your home. If this is the route this fine lawyer chooses to go he'd probably be better off looking into the hvac company that ran her gas lines or whoever installed her appliances.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Michigan considers new incentives to land battery plants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including potentially electric vehicle battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday. Lawmakers did not say how much money they may put into the accounts to offer manufacturers...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio prosecutors: Keep Casey Goodson case in state court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged with murder and reckless homicide in the death of a man he shot last year was not acting as a federal agent at the time and his case should remain in state court, prosecutors argued as they opposed the deputy’s efforts to have the case moved into federal court.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. still probing civil rights era police killings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Justice Department’s decision to close its investigation of Emmett Till’s slaying all but ended the possibility of new charges in the teen’s death 66 years ago, yet agents are still probing as many as 20 other civil rights “cold cases,” including the police killings of 13 Black men in three Southern states decades ago.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Officials: Chicago resident is Illinois’ 1st omicron case

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago resident has been confirmed with Illinois’ first known case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, state and city health officials said. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health said Tuesday night the Chicago resident had contact with someone with a confirmed omicron case who visited the city from another state.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With more than two dozen states poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court gives them the OK next year, California clinics and their allies in the state Legislature on Wednesday revealed a plan to make the state a “sanctuary” for those seeking reproductive care, including possibly paying for travel, lodging and procedures for people from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Natural Gas#Consumers Energy#Gas Leak#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Jump in counties required to provide language help to voters

The number of people in counties requiring elections officials to provide voting materials in languages other than English jumped by almost a quarter over the past five years, reflecting the increasingly diverse electorate in the U.S., according to figures released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. More than 24.2 million people...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

675K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy