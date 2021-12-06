7 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are recuperating on Monday after a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Andy Reid spoke to the media per usual on Monday, providing some updates and insight following the game. So what all did we learn from the head coach?

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

A quick tribute to Buck O'Neil

Georgie Silvarole/Democrat And Chronicle

Reid opened his press conference with a quick comment about Buck O’Neil’s selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame. There was an announcement made about it during the game and that was when Reid first found out.

“One of my favorite moments was finding out about Buck O’Neil going into the Hall of Fame,” Reid said. “I mean, how great was that? A tremendous compliment to him and his family, the surviving family there and all the people that actually helped him along the way to get there — getting into the Hall of Fame.”

Big Red has only been in Kansas City since 2013, but to see him recognize an icon like O’Neil shows you just how connected he has become to the community during his time as head coach.

On Mecole Hardman's apparent demotion

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

For the second consecutive week, third-year WR Mecole Hardman’s snaps have spiraled to a minimum on offense. He’s already been benched in favor of Mike Hughes on special teams, but has the same thing happened on offense? Andy Reid wouldn’t have you believe that to be the case.

“You know what, sometimes it just works out that way,” Reid said. “We still have a lot of trust in Mecole (Hardman) and other weeks (his snaps) will be higher. That’s just the way it worked out. Sometimes those things happen.”

No matter Reid’s comments, actions seem to speak louder than words in this case. Until he becomes more involved with the weekly game plan or an injury thrusts him into the lineup, assume that this is the new normal for Hardman.

Kyle Long is "getting there."

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

After practicing in full all week following his return from the Reserve/PUP list, Chiefs OL Kyle Long was scratched for the game. Asked about how close he was to being active for the first time, Reid said the veteran offensive lineman is on the cusp of being ready.

“Yeah, he’s getting there,” Reid said. “He’s kind of right on that border of being there. We’ll see how he does this week. Just for him to be back out there doing what he’s doing, is a big thing. I try to keep a close eye on him when he’s working either with the scout team or working with the offense.”

Whether Long will be made active remains a mystery at this point. Andrew Wylie is playing some of his best football at the right tackle position, and Lucas Niang getting healthier by the week. Long might not be needed unless another injury at tackle or along the interior were to occur.

On the 20-play Denver drive that resulted in 0 points.

AP Photo/Mike McCarn

The Broncos had an unsuccessful 20-play drive that lasted over 11 minutes in Week 13. Asked about the play, Reid was pretty amused by the results.

A reporter posed the following question: “Have you ever seen a 20-play drive that resulted in no points?”

“No, but I’m glad I saw it,” Reid responded. “That was a positive thing from our standpoint — a great fourth-down stand by our defense. We would’ve like to have kept them back where they were, but that’s the way it rolled and the guys didn’t hang their heads. I’m glad we were able to keep them out there.”

Reid actually has seen a 20-play drive before and it happened with the Chiefs. In 2016 against the Carolina Panthers, under then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, the Kansas City defense allowed a 20-play drive. It ended in a Panthers punt after a sack on Cam Newton by Chris Jones.

In the end, the results are what matter most for Kansas City. Rest assured that the defense will be taking a long look at that 20-play drive in the film room this week, despite the favorable outcome in Week 13.

On the importance of physicality

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Physicality has been a big theme on the defensive side of the ball in recent weeks, especially when discussing the play of cornerbacks like L’Jarius Sneed. Reid was asked about the importance of staying physical in a game like this, and he had an interesting take on physicality as it relates to the emotion and momentum of a game.

“Yeah, those are the things that aren’t in the stats, and that goes along with the mindset of your team and the emotions involved,” Reid said. “You don’t want to talk to a statistician about momentum, so that’s a no-no, but it does rise up the energy level of your team when you have a few of those things take place. So, it’s an emotional game and it’s hard to exclude emotion from it.”

It’s not all numbers for Kansas City, which is probably a good thing on some level.

Why is Chris Jones so good at getting his hands on the football?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past three games, Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones has deflected five total passes at the line of scrimmage. It’s the most in the NFL by a single player during that span. When he’s not getting to the quarterback, he’s getting his hands up and in the face of the quarterback.

Reid explained the secrets behind Jones’ recent wave of success in that category.

“First of all, he’s long. He’s tall and long, and so, he gets his hands on a lot of balls,” Reid said. “The other thing is, he’s got great get-off. We all see this happy-go-lucky kid that is out there, but he does study his tail off and makes sure he knows what the offensive linemen are doing and how they react to certain things. So, he’s done a nice job with that. He’s almost like Tony Tolbert was at the University of Texas-El Paso.”

An apt comparison from Reid, who was the offensive line coach at UTEP when Tolbert was a player there. He had a penchant for batting down passes in college and when he played for the Dallas Cowboys in the ’90s.

How can Chiefs replicate success from their first offensive drive?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The opening drive was near perfection for Kansas City, going 12 plays, 72 yards and scoring a touchdown. The rest of the night, well, they were able to move the ball at times, but they failed to get back into the end zone. How do they go about replicating the success of the first drive? According to Reid, they just need to keep striving for perfection.

“You like to be able to do that so that’s what we’re working through,” Reid said. “It’s one of those things where we’re not perfect, so we’re striving for that and we want to make sure we work through all that, keep ourselves a little bit more consistent in that area. Right now, it’s been – last night it was drops and penalties that are drive stoppers and we’ve got to make sure we get rid of those. That puts in you a better position because earlier it was turnovers and we got to make sure we don’t do that.”

It starts with eliminating drive-stopping plays like drops and penalties the best they can. From there it comes down to play-calling and execution, both of which could be better moving forward.