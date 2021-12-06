ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLPS 2nd-grader brings loaded gun to school, no charges expected

CNN
 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS — A second-grader at Pamoja Preparatory Academy in the St. Louis Public Schools system brought a loaded gun to school Monday, school and police officials said.

A spokesman for the school district said a teacher saw the student showing the gun off during recess and took action. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and school district security officers were called to the school on Enright Avenue and confiscated the weapon without incident.

A police spokesperson said the student found the gun in a lockbox under his parent's bed and wanted to show it off. Police said they do not intend to seek charges due to the nature of the incident.

A statement from the school district reminded parents to check on any weapons in the home and secure them out of the reach of children.

"The safety and security of our children and staff are top priorities in our District and, it must always be our shared responsibility as a school community," the statement said.

The incident was also reported to the Department of Family Services in accordance with the district's procedure. An investigation is ongoing.

