Q. We have always had Christmas on Christmas Day with our grown kids, along with a big meal, etc. Well, this year, it looks like my husband and I are going to get to host our grown kids and their families after church on Christmas Eve because they want to have Christmas at their own homes on Christmas morning. We understand (or at least I do). My question is what kind of meal should I have since they want to open presents first (after they get to our house) because the little ones will be too excited to wait until after we eat. My husband thinks it should be a hot meal with turkey and dressing, or ham, etc.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO