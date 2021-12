Over the last 2 years, it has always felt like something of a grim inevitability that, sooner or later, Dead by Daylight would be heading to the Epic Games Store. The reasons for this have been, at least in my opinion, rather obvious for most people who are huge fans of the game. Firstly, Dead by Daylight has fully plunged itself into the realms of microtransactions and DLC making it seem far more at home on the EGS. Particularly if the title ever did transition to being available (permanently – keep reading) for free. Secondly though, with the developers showing an interest in NFTs, and Steam making their anti position quite firm last month, Epic Games does give them an avenue to pursue that somewhat controversial means of making money.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO