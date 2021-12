Good morning Destructoid! It's that lovely time of the week! It's Friday!. It's legit crazy to me that it's already December. Sometimes it feels like I'm still stuck in 2020. But, here we are. The year of the continued, annoying ass pandemic. The year of big game delays. The year where new consoles exist but don't. Made 2021 a bit of a headache at times but man has all those delays and shortages set us up for a good 2022. For gaming anyways. Lots of great games will be released. It will still be a struggle, but more and more people will be able to get their hands on one of the hard to find next gen consoles. It's at least something to look forward to.

