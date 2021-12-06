ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Should You Add Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Your Portfolio?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT has been gaining from its strong segmental performances and market volatility for a while. VIRT is also thriving on the back of operational excellence.
This market-making firm offers its services in 36 countries and owns more than 30% market share for retail investor order flow. Virtu Financial witnessed tremendous volumes last year as it performs well amid market uncertainty.
VIRT’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) reinforces its growth potential. Its ROE stands at 38.59%, higher than its industry’s average of 22.2%.
Virtu Financial benefits from advancements in technology, steady volumes and expanded product offerings.
Now let’s dig deeper to find out what makes it an investor favorite.
Given the market conditions, Virtu Financial continues to witness a solid revenue stream. Last year, VIRT reported revenues worth $3.24 billion, up 113% year over year.
Virtu Financial constantly benefits from its Investment Technology Group, Inc. buyout, completed in 2019. It helped VIRT win institutional clients. In around two years from the closure, the transaction contributed to growth in the Execution Services segment. In 2020, revenues from this segment grew 32.2% year over year on the back of commissions, workflow technology and analytics. We expect the segment to deliver solid performances going forward.
VIRT's solvency position also remains a positive. Virtu Financial already paid down debt worth $289 million in 2020. Repayment of debt enabled VIRT to successfully reduce the same by 16.5% from the 2019-end level to $1.67 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, long-term debt dipped 2.1% from the level at 2020 end. Virtu Financial has plans to use its free cash flow to decrease the term debt.
Owing to its financial strength, Virtu Financial deployed capital in the form of dividends for 23 straight quarters. The board members sanctioned an additional share buyback authorization of $750 million over the next couple of years. It even extended the duration of the same through May 4, 2022.
Its dividend yield stands at 3.45%, higher than the industry average of 1.7%. Robust cash flows should enable VIRT to maintain its dividend payment policy along with share repurchases. Its intelligent capital management strategy should instill investors’ confidence in the stock.
Although VIRT faced steep expenses over the last many quarters due to higher brokerage, exchange, clearance fees and payments for order flow, net, communication and data processing, employee compensation and payroll taxes, debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, prepayment and commitment fees, the same decreased 7.2% in the first nine months. We expect its expenses to continue decreasing going forward.
In addition, this miscellaneous financial service provider’s diversified business strengthens its position for the long haul.

Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 18.4% in the past year, outperforming its industry ’s growth of 14.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKH67_0dFhCHK100 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS , Houlihan Lokey, Inc . ( HL I) and Guild Holdings Company GHLD .
Alerus Financial is a financial services company. ALRS’ earnings managed to beat estimates in three of its trailing four quarters (while missing the mark in one), the average beat being 23.58%.
Houlihan Lokey is an investment bank focusing on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. HLI delivered a trailing four-quarter surprise of 39.53%, on average.
Guild Holdings Company provides financial services.  GHLD’s bottom line managed to beat on earnings in three of its trailing four quarters (while missing the mark in one), the average beat being 57.31%.
While shares of Alerus Financial, Houlihan Lokey have gained 21.9% and 53.45% each , the stock of Guild Holdings has lost 4.1% in the past year.


Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide . It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alerus Financial (ALRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

These Stocks Should Help You Build Back Your Portfolio Better

The Biden administration has certainly built up an impressive expenditure plan as of late, with significant lessons and leads for investors. Following the passage of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act in November, the eyes of the administration have quickly turned to President Biden's flagship Build Back Better (BBB) Act. The two acts could collectively allocate nearly $3 billion to a number of administration priorities if the latter is passed in its current form.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Provident Financial (FPLPY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

Provident Financial (FPLPY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Financial Service#Virtu Financial Inc#Virt
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Buy Univar (UNVR) Stock Right Now

UNVR - Free Report) have gained around 23% over the past three months. The company is benefiting from expense management actions, market expansion, strong demand and synergies of the Nexeo Solutions acquisition. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Retain TransUnion (TRU) Stock for Now

TransUnion’s TRU shares have charted a solid trajectory recently, appreciating 22.6% in the past year compared with a 13.3% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company’s earnings and revenues for 2021 are expected to increase 25.7% and 13.8% respectively, year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7%, on average.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

6 Reasons Why You Should Bet on ICF International (ICFI)

ICFI - Free Report) is a government services provider that has performed extremely well over the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What Makes PDF Solutions (PDFS) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Bank of America (BAC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank of America (BAC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bank of America...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (GRID)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Utilities - Infrastructure segment of the equity market? You should consider the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (GRID), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/16/2009. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/15/2005. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $696.59 million, making it one of...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy