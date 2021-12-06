Terrence Samuel Leaving Syracuse Football Staff

Terrence Samuel is leaving his post as wide receivers coach at Syracuse to take “an offensive staff position” at Kansas according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Samuel was hired during the last offseason to take over coaching wide receivers after Justin Lustig departed for Vanderbilt.

Samuel was the receivers coach and passing game coordinator at UNLV during the 2020 season. He previously spent nine seasons as an assistant at Michigan State. He joins offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, tight ends coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Vince Reynolds as coaching staff departures for the Orange.

From his bio on Cuse.com:

Samuel's tenure with UNLV was limited to just six games, following a shortened Mountain West Conference schedule, but the Rebels' receiving corps under Samuel featured freshman All-American Kyle Williams, who set the program record with 5.8 receptions per game.

During his tenure at Michigan State, Samuel's wideouts earned All-Big Ten honors eight times in his eight seasons coaching the position group, including two Big Ten Receivers of the Year in Tony Lippett (2014) and Aaron Burbridge (2015). He also coached five wideouts who were selected in the NFL Draft during that time and saw six of his receivers make active NFL rosters after leaving MSU.

The Spartans made a bowl game in eight of his nine seasons with the program, including a pair of trips to New Year's Six bowls (2014 Rose Bowl, 2015 Cotton Bowl) and a trip to the College Football Playoff in the 2015 campaign.

Prior to his time in East Lansing, Samuel spent the 2010 season at Central Michigan, where he coached wide receiver Cody Wilson to a one of the top seasons in Chippewas' history. Wilson caught 83 passes and recorded the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in school history (1,137).

Samuel spent two seasons at North Dakota State (2008-09) after serving as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Nebraska-Omaha in 2007 when the Mavericks won the North Central Conference Championship and had a 10-1 record. It was his third stop at Nebraska-Omaha. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Omaha in 1998. From 2003 through 2005, Samuel mentored the defensive backs for two seasons and was the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2005.

His first full-time season coaching receivers came in 2006 at Southeast Missouri State. He also had a graduate assistant position at Arizona (2001-02).