DAZN may have just walked into its home to see its partner in the throes of passion with another suitor — and it could shelve a big deal because of it. According to Financial Times, DAZN may pull its £600 million deal with BT as it was revealed the latter was in separate talks with Discovery the whole time. Earlier this year, FT reported DAZN was in “advanced talks” to purchase BT Group, which in turn would give them BT Sport — and English Premier League rights. Even further back in July, this deal was rumored to happen but didn’t materialize, either.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO