Does Bismarck Have enough for kids to do in the local area? I personally think there's some stuff to do outside but we could always use more. I think an outdoor theme park with huge roller coasters would be great. I also think a big indoor waterpark would be great to have. Many people, myself included, really miss the indoor bumper cars at Snoopers Bump N' Tilt. It was always a lot of fun to go there and I hope that we can get something like that again.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO