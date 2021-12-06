Cawley Chicago sources direct buyer for Lake Barrington industrial purchase

Since the pandemic began in the early months of 2020, what eventually happens with the office as a workplace has been anyone’s guess. While it’s safe to say that 2020 and 2021 have been years where there has been an incredibly fast pace of evolution in workplace design, a shift towards employee empowerment, and a re-emphasis on the office as a place for culture and collaboration, one lingering question remains.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO