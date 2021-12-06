ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins ‘love and hate’ bye week timing coming off five straight wins before final four games

By DAVID FURONES
Bradenton Herald
 1 day ago

There was a whole lot of commotion in October over the Miami Dolphins not having the traditional bye week following a game played in London, which the Dolphins had on Oct. 17. While most NFL teams have historically taken an idle week after the long travel to and from England, the...

www.bradenton.com

foxsports640.com

Tua Shines, Dolphins Win 4th Straight – Highlights

After Tua threw a perfect touchdown pass, Waddle pulled out the penguin celebration. Another perfect strike to Waddle. This might’ve been the last straw for Cam Newton. He was benched shortly after this. Or maybe it was the interceptions that caused the benching…. 4 straight wins to improve to 5-7!...
NFL
FOX8 News

Miami Dolphins win 4th straight game, roll past Carolina Panthers 33-10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday. Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers-Dolphins Week 12, 2021: Game Time, Schedule, TV Channel, and Live Stream

The Carolina Panthers (-) battle with the Miami Dolphins (-) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Season. Game Time: 1:00PM EST/10:00AM PST on Sunday, November 28th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. For local games, live stream on the FOX Sports GO. Out-of-market games can be streamed on DirecTV’s NFL app. International fans can stream with NFL Game Pass. Follow all NFL games live on NFL RedZone. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NFL
fantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Loves & Hates

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Shifting narratives throughout the week made Week 11 arguably our most interesting week in the history of this column. We had big news ahead of gametime and big results from some of our deep value finds. With the landscape of fantasy football continuing to heat up with major NFL transactions and developing playoff pictures, it’s once again time to take advantage of trends and scripts to go 1-0 in fantasy. Welcome back to my Fantasy Football Weekly Loves & Hates.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Dazzles as Dolphins Win Fourth Straight

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has begun to find his rhythm in the NFL as of late. Tagovailoa completed 27-of-31 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Dolphins 33-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Miami has now won four straight games to improve to 5-7 and immediately find themselves back in the playoff picture.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Week 12 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins improved to 5-7 on the season with a 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Punt Block and Touchdown. After the Dolphins missed an opportunity to take an early...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers come dressed with Vice City vibes to Week 12 game vs. Dolphins

When in Miami, do as the Miamians do, right? Well, some of the Carolina Panthers seem to believe so. The Panthers, or at least a good handful of them, rolled up to Hard Rock Stadium late Sunday morning giving off some vibrant Florida vibes heading into their Week 12 matchup with the host Dolphins. It’s either that or they’re getting ready to guest star in a reboot of Miami Vice after the game.
NFL
cbs12.com

The Miami Dolphins winning steak continues heading into their bye week

Miami Gardens, Fla. (CBS12) — Most people look forward to a week off, but the Miami Dolphins might be temped to ‘blow off’ their week off. They’ve now won five straight games after Sunday’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants. The Dolphins joining the Giants as only the second NFL team to ever win five straight following seven straight losses.
NFL
FanSided

5 Carolina Panthers with most at stake before the bye week at Dolphins

Which Carolina Panthers players have the most at stake before the team goes into their long-awaited bye in Week 13 of the 2021 season?. Getting to the bye week has been a long slog for the Carolina Panthers over the last two seasons. After one more huge contest at the Miami Dolphins, players, coaching staff, and the team’s fanbase will get a much-needed break following a rollercoaster campaign so far.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Continue Rolling Into Their Bye

The Miami Dolphins again took care of business against the New York Giants, using a familiar formula to record their fifth consecutive victory. The defense dominated a short-handed Giants offense — missing starting QB Daniel Jones and its top two wide receivers — and Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes in a 20-9 victory at Hard Rock Stadium that moved the team's record to 6-7 heading into its bye.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat Giants to Win 5th Straight Game

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 5th straight victory as they beat the NY Giants 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins’ defense played another outstanding game not giving up a touchdown to a depleted Giants offense. Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks giving him 8.5 on the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record for sacks by a rookie. Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards breaking the Dolphins rookie receptions record. Tua had another good game throwing two touchdowns and 244 yards in the win. While there are more positives than negatives from this win, it needs to be said overall the Dolphins offense was lackluster for most of the game. Can this offense beat “good” teams that are coming up on their schedule like the Saints, Titans, and Patriots? Mike and Tom share their thoughts. Plus, they look at the playoff landscape around the AFC. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
NFL
Miami Herald

Podcast: Talking Tua Tagovailoa, defense and more on the Dolphins bye week

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker described the team’s Week 14 bye week as “love and hate” and for good reason. On one hand, Miami is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winners of five straight. Only the New England Patriots have a longer active winning streak. On the other hand, the Dolphins have had a roller coaster of a season through 13 weeks, losing seven straight games and then fighting their way back to playoff contention.
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL

