Red Cross Shelters Open on Oahu, Maui

Harmer Communications owner Mark Harmer (from right), Maui Mayor Michael Victorino and American Red Cross Maui County Disaster Program Manager Jenny Worth pose with a trio of Viking VP6000 portable radios Tuesday afternoon in Kahului. Harmer Communications donated 11 of the advanced radios to the Red Cross, which will allow disaster response communication throughout the county and the state when phone and other communication services are unavailable. The donation of more than $40,000 in communication equipment, infrastructure, service and training came on the last day of hurricane season in Hawaii. Harmer said the opportunity to share aligned with his company’s commitment to giving. “This was a neat opportunity,” he said.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO