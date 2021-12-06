Christ Community Health opens third location in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Christ Community Health opened its third location on Peach Orchard Road in south Augusta.

The doors opened last week, and the clinic is already reaching new and current patients.

“We eventually expect this location to be handling somewhere between 3,000 and 3,500 patients a year,” director of communications and development, Ron Skenes said.

Christ Community Health serves families with little to no insurance. 40 percent of their patients have no insurance at all.

“That’s what we’re all about, providing that care to these families who don’t have insurance, so they don’t have to go without insurance so things that can be managed and taken care of don’t have to become a crisis,” Skenes said.

Some uninsured patients with transportation challenges will rely on the emergency room when a health condition becomes unmanageable.

“That’s not effective. It’s expensive and it costs the community at large,” Skenes said. “The services that we provide keep folks out of the ER, keeps them healthy, and like I said, it helps them keep their jobs, support their families, and it helps the whole community.”

Christ Community Health provides low cost health care to 7,300 individual patients across 10 counties.

While the Peach Orchard Road location opened just last week, there are already talks of more expansion.

“We’re constantly evaluating and looking at other areas, and I would expect at some point in the not too distant future, we might see a fourth location,” Skenes said.

