Technology

Ex-Googler's Ethical AI Startup Models More Inclusive Approach

By Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
InformationWeek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIssues around ethical AI have garnered more attention over the past several years. Tech giants from Facebook to Google to Microsoft have already established and published principles to demonstrate to stakeholders -- customers, employees, and investors -- that they understand the importance of ethical or responsible AI. So it...

Portland Business Journal

Column: Startup spearheading the next phase of AI

In today’s world, it’s no secret that data is central to running an effective business. The collection and analysis of data is only growing in importance as brands continue to leverage it to improve business operations and connect with customers. An new startup, Loopr, aims to spearhead the next wave of data-driven technology that will power the Artificial Intelligence models of the future.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Want to develop ethical AI? Then we need more African voices

Artificial intelligence (AI) was once the stuff of science fiction. But it’s becoming widespread. It is used in mobile phone technology and motor vehicles. It powers tools for agriculture and healthcare. But concerns have emerged about the accountability of AI and related technologies like machine learning. In December 2020 a...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: UN recommendations point to need for AI ethics guidelines

The U.N.’s Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) this week approved a series of recommendations for AI ethics, which aim to recognize that AI can “be of great service” but also raise “fundamental … concerns.” UNESCO’s 193 member countries, including Russia and China, agreed to conduct AI impact assessments and place “strong enforcement mechanisms and remedial actions” to protect human rights.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

What is explainable AI? Building trust in AI models

As AI-powered technologies proliferate in the enterprise, the term “explainable AI” (XAI) has entered mainstream vernacular. XAI is a set of tools, techniques, and frameworks intended to help users and designers of AI systems understand their predictions, including how and why the systems arrived at them. A June 2020 IDC...
COMPUTERS
staceyoniot.com

A gentle approach to AI and ML for all interested in the IoT

We often discuss Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) here on the site and in our weekly IoT Podcast. And we should: These technologies take data from sensors and other inputs, turning that data into actionable “smarts”. But for many, ML and AI are nebulous terms, akin to some dark magic taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

In a crowded global market, Canadian AI startups’ fundraising results stand out

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Given how heated the overall venture capital market is proving to be, those data points were only so surprising. What did shock us a little, however, was how active the Canadian AI startup market has been this year.
MARKETS
Infoworld

UNESCO launches global standard for AI ethics

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) presented a global standard on the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI) to be adopted by the almost 200 member states. The standard defines common values and principles that will guide the construction of the necessary legal infrastructure to ensure the healthy...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

An Intro to AI Startups for Complete Beginners

AI Startups are known for revolutionising the use of artificial intelligence across multiple industries: generating funds for the work that they do is no easy feat. These startups are growing rapidly and attracting the attention of investors all over the globe, especially from the US and China. There are reports that for the third quarter of 2021, the AI startup investment industry recorded a high of $17.9 billion. This shows that the AI industry is a multi billion dollar industry and there are a lot of opportunities for your AI startup to get funding.
COMPUTERS
stpetecatalyst.com

Scion Analytics creator forms advanced AI startup

Tom Lipscomb, an entrepreneur with a long history in software development, is charting a new course for a startup he intends to scale. Lipscomb is well versed in developing programs that use an artificial intelligence platform to help companies read data in government contracts, many of which can be long and daunting, filled with unstructured data.
SOFTWARE
hbr.org

Organizations Need a Dynamic Approach to Teaching People New Skills

As employees and organizations adapt to hybrid work norms, emerging technologies, and general business disruptions, the skills needed to succeed in today’s work environment are shifting rapidly. According to a Gartner analysis of more than 7.5 million job postings, in 2018, U.S. job postings in IT, finance, and sales roles required an average of 17 skills. The same types of roles now require an average of 21 skills, including at least eight that weren’t previously required. At the same time, 29% of the skills from an average job posting in 2018 may not be needed next year.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
techxplore.com

Researchers propose AI-based approach to contactless machine failure detection

The world's largest manufacturers lose 1 trillion dollars per year to machine failure. Many problems lie in the noisy factory environment—working equipment and processes produce high sound, consequently, machinery faults are often unheard or for that reason detected too late. Researchers from the Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) have proposed an artificial intelligence-based method for different mechanical failures detection in a noisy environment. The new solution is not only sustainable—equipment can be easily digitalised, without remodeling it—but also relatively low cost.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

The startup market is taking on more and more risk

Hello from the blisteringly cold East Coast of the United States, where I am eating doughnuts to ward off the effects of my COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Thus far the third dose of Moderna is not as bad as the second, but who knows what is coming. So we’ll stay brief today in case I fall out of my desk chair and straight into a nap midkeystroke.
MARKETS
InformationWeek

3 Steps To Take When Implementing Cloud-to-Edge Service Models

With the rapid push toward remote work, the pandemic catapulted enterprises into the age of anywhere operations. Nearly 50% of all employees will remain remote, creating challenges, opportunities, and security risks for IT organizations. Through this level of digital transformation, enterprise technologists have been encouraged to accelerate cloud migrations, increase end user satisfaction, automate service delivery, protect the entire infrastructure, and cut costs. These goals can be daunting and difficult to achieve collectively, but with the right creative strategies, they are attainable.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

For truly ethical AI, its research must be independent from big tech

A year ago I found out, from one of my direct reports, that I had apparently resigned. I had just been fired from Google in one of the most disrespectful ways I could imagine. Thanks to organizing done by former and current Google employees and many others, Google did not succeed in smearing my work or reputation, although they tried. My firing made headlines because of the worker organizing that has been building up in the tech world, often due to the labor of people who are already marginalized, many of whose names we do not know. Since I was fired last December, there have been many developments in tech worker organizing and whistleblowing. The most publicized of these was Frances Haugen’s testimony in Congress; echoing what Sophie Zhang, a data scientist fired from Facebook, had previously said, Haugen argued that the company prioritizes growth over all else, even when it knows the deadly consequences of doing so.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Former Google AI Scientist Creates Center to Combat Ethical Ills

Exactly one year after Timnit Gebru was dismissed from her post at Google, the prominent expert in artificial intelligence ethics announced plans for a new AI research institute, designed to be an independent group committed to diverse points of view and preventing harm. Gebru has lined up funding from the...
ENGINEERING
Lumia UK

Driving inclusive recovery in Asia Pacific with Cloud and AI

By Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft. How we work, how we live, how we lead, how we think about the future has changed dramatically for many millions of us. Our world is being shaped by pandemic ‘crisis crucibles.’ What do I mean by this? A crucible is a situation of severe trial, where different elements react, leading to the creation of something new. We may be being tested as citizens, as communities, as nations, but through the adoption of Cloud+ Data & AI at scale in the public and private sectors, we can react swiftly to the opportunities of Instant Social & Economic Outcomes through the smart use of data; of Skilling and Re-Skilling to match the millions of new jobs available and turn the tide on COVID-driven inequality and fight climate change.
WORLD
Boston Globe

Cambridge startup wants to fill the ‘skills gap’ with AI assistance

Cambridge startup AdeptID, formed last year to build an AI-backed talent matching service for companies, announced a seed funding round on Thursday. The eight-person company raised $3.5 million in a deal led by Zeal Capital Partners and including Better Ventures, Boston nonprofit JFF’s Employment Technology Fund, and other angel investors.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

