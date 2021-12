You never expect to feel the holiday spirit while driving down New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway, but you will at once a year. Let’s be honest here for a second, you will usually, feel anxiety from the insane number of cars driving above the speed limit. I have no shame in admitting that I drive like a grandma. 10 and 2, on or just above the speed limit. Too many tickets in the past but that’s a story for another time.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO