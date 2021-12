I’ve built two houses from foundation to roof in my life. Don’t be too impressed since they were doll houses. I made one for my youngest sister back when I was a teenager and I assembled one for my mother-in-law a few years ago. I’m not particularly a skilled craft-type hobbyist, but I do remember a feeling of deep satisfaction with each major phase of construction. When everything was complete, I experienced a profound sense of accomplishment. It is so gratifying to be able to point to something tangible that you’ve accomplished. For this reason, I think that we get the most stressed about the things we need to do in life that never seem to end.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 HOURS AGO