ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Last-play touchdown ends Campbell's lengthy victory drought

By DAVE HOGG - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell had...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Detroit#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cardinals News

The Arizona Cardinals have been the best team in the National Football League so far this season. Kliff Kingsbury’s team is about to get even better, too. Arizona announced on Thursday morning that running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from the injured list. This is a...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Adrian Martinez News

After four years as the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over. On Thursday, the fourth-year QB took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter for the Huskers, he will have one year of remaining eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 season.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy