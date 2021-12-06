Browns return from bye refreshed, refocused for home stretch

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies bye during the regular season came way back in Week 3 after just their first two games to open the season. That bye was followed by nine straight games culminating in the recent win over Montana State to wrap up the regular season. With a 9-2 record overall and 6-2 record in Big Sky Conference play, the Grizzlies put together a resume that earned them a bye in the first round of the FCS playoffs with the No. 6 seed, and the Grizzlies used that bye over the holiday to reset and heal up ahead of their rematch with Eastern Washington.

