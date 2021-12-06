The King’s Man Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Action Prequel

"Now we're going into the spy business." It's almost time! 20th Century has released another 60-second TV trailer for The King's Man, the next prequel in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series. We've already posted tons of trailers for this before, but the marketing still rocks as this is looking better than ever. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency. This prequel goes back to the days of World War I, The Great War, to tell the origin story of The King's Man "spy" agency. It's lead by a kick ass ensemble of actors. Ralph Fiennes stars as the Duke, with Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, as well as Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Plus Rhys Ifans as big bad Russian villain Rasputin. The crazy goat scene at the end of this trailer is the best part about it - but I'm looking forward to watching all of it anyway. Seems like it's going to be a blast. Bring on December.
Comments / 0