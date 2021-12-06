The King’s Man Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Action Prequel

Back in the 1970s, Blaxploitation was a hot genre that gave black filmmakers and artists a voice within the movie industry. One of the popular properties from that era was Shaft, a suave black detective who kicked ass and was a hit with the ladies. Nearly three decades later, Samuel L. Jackson took over the role of Shaft and the film was somewhat of a box office success by making over $100 million worldwide based on a budget of $46 million. The world of Shaft would be revisited 19 years later by combining all three generations together, with Tim Story directing the 2019 sequel/reboot. Despite the success of the previous two films, the reboot became the first film in the franchise to score a rotten tomato, which is an abysmal 34%. What’s worse is that the reboot completely bombed at the box office, making less than $10 million opening weekend and garnering nearly $22 million worldwide during its initial run. So, what happened? While Shaft wasn’t a huge mainstream attraction, the previous versions managed to sell more tickets than the updated version. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Shaft bombing at the box office.

