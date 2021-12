After years of fans hoping for it, Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman is finally meeting up with the gang on Riverdale for a special crossover event, and while there are no plans for Shipka to continue playing the character for the long haul, the actor admitted she is certainly interested in future opportunities and that the "door is open" for more appearances. Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina concluded just a year ago, leading many to assume this would prevent this crossover from ever happening, but without Shipka's obligations to a TV series, it's possible scheduling such appearances could be easier going forward.

